2018 ATVS BOWL PICK’EM SPECTACULAR

Well here we are, back again for another round of bowl pick’em. No prizes for this round, only the admiration and respect of your fellow degenerates.

It’s a simpler, more relaxed game around here, none of those confidence pool shenanigans. Just simple spread picks. We’ll update things here periodically through the bowl season to keep an eye on the standings. As with the pick’em game in the regular season, picks are only due right before kickoff, so you can just pick this weekend’s games now and fill out the rest later. Be aware of the following: The spreads on the entire bowl slate (except the national championship) were locked on Dec. 11th. Any further events/injuries/arrests that might alter the predictions for a game will not be taken into account in the spread.

If you played the pick’em game this season or last year’s bowl pick’em, you’ve likely already received an invitation. For everyone else, got to FunOfficePools.com and create an account, then come back here and click on THIS LINK to join the pool. The Password is geauxtigers.