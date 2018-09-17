Eating With Ed, Week 4 - La Tech

Coming off an exciting 22-21 win against the Auburn Tigers, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron met with the media Monday.

Obviously one of the most major issues addressed was the Drake Davis situation, as the wide receiver was arrested on battery yet again Saturday. Davis was first arrested on Aug. 17, which led to an indefinite suspension.

Of course Orgeron had to give a vague answer, saying it was a “legal matter” that he declined to comment on. He gave a similar answer in regards to the Ingram suspension.

Also in regards to vague matters, Orgeron can’t comment on four-star defensive lineman Jaquelin Roy’s commitment to LSU until he pens down his signature on scholarship players.

But Orgeron did comment on his phone conversations with recruits over the weekend.

“It was fun on the phone last night, let me tell you that,” he said. “We call our guys once a week. There was a lot of energy in the room. A lot of guys are excited. There’s a big wave of emotion in recruiting right now.”

The head coach also commended several of his players for a gritty 22-21 win on the road vs. Auburn last weekend.

“Our wide receivers made big plays,” he said. “Dee Anderson may have had his best day as a Tiger. Stephen Sullivan’s catch on fourth down was a tremendous catch and call.”

The players he praised extended beyond the receiving corps, though. Orgeron also spoke highly of his offensive line, saying he thought their performance was “outstanding”, which most can agree on considering they allowed just one sack against Auburn.

Despite a solid performance by the team overall, the Tigers were unfortunately struck by a wave of injuries. Orgeron seems optimistic on the recovery of each of his athletes, stating that the team has “a lot of bumps and bruises”, but won’t rule anyone out for Saturday.

LSU will look for its fourth win of the season as it takes on Louisiana Tech in Tiger Stadium on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. CT.

Transcript

BATON ROUGE -- The Sept. 29 LSU football game against Ole Miss was selected by ESPN and will kickoff at 8:15 p.m. CT, it was announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference and its network television partners.