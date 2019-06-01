Recruiting: LSU Hosting Camps this Weekend

After a busy April that saw five new Tigers announce their commits, a recruiting lull descended upon Baton Rouge to slow things up. Offensive lineman Marlon Martinez wound up being the only commit in May, making this weekend the perfect opportunity to pick up some steam on the recruiting front with the beginning of the camp sessions on the LSU campus. The offensive and defensive linemen get things under way, along with kickers, on Saturday before the skill position camp starts up the following day.

Big Visitors in the Trenches

With Jordan Berry potentially as the only defensive line commit for 2020 (CamRon Jackson could be heading to the offensive side), Dennis Johnson and the staff are looking to this weekend to provide that needed boost. If reports stand true through tomorrow, Johnson could have the three top instate defensive linemen on campus in Jaquelin Roy, who was on campus earlier this week, Jacobian Guillory and Jalen Lee. Guillory has seemed locked in to LSU more than the others and a commitment this weekend would not be a surprise. Lee could follow suit, but with a rise up the rankings in the near future, there is a possibility he could take his time with this. Roy is the grand prize of the group, and will be a testament to Johnson if he can keep the top-75 recruit in Louisiana. Georgia and Alabama are both hot on Roy’s trail.

Don’t Expect Too Much From The Kicking Camp

After signing Cade York in the 2019 class, the placekicker position appears to be set for the near future, and Zack Von Rosenberg is going to be a junior this season, giving the staff some wiggle room there. Unless a punter drops the jaw of Greg McMahon, don’t expect to see too much movement there.

Major Burns Could Bring Good News on Sunday

Sitting at 10 spots left in the class, there is not much wiggle room for the remaining recruits looking to sign with LSU for 2020. One of those guys is Baton Rouge cornerback Major Burns. After the haul Corey Raymond and Bill Busch brought last year, along with Elias Ricks and Lorando Johnson already in for 2020, there’s likely only one more spot at CB for this class. Burns used a strong junior season to put himself smack dab on many of the boards for top schools in the area, including LSU. Things could change, but you can put a commitment watch on Burns as well.

Zachary Evans Trims His List to Five

In non-related camp news, the top overall running back Zachary Evans out of North Shore in Houston cut his list to five schools, LSU, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma and Ohio State. While one school really isn’t standing out over the others, reports state it will be a three-way SEC battle. After signing John Emery Jr. and Tyrion Davis last year, LSU is looking for a home run for their running back addition and Evans fits that bill.

Kendall Milton Coming Back In June

Evans isn’t the only running back atop LSU’s board. While Keyvonne Lee out of Florida has been trending to LSU, five-star running back Kendall Milton, a target of LSU commit Elias Ricks, will be making a return visit next weekend. Milton was on campus back in April and raved about the visit. Ricks, who has had his hand in bringing in Jermaine Burton and Rakim Jarrett, listed Milton as one of his top personal targets when he committed back on Christmas last year.

TJ Finley is Heading to Dallas

Four-star quarterback TJ Finley, the longest standing LSU commit in this class, will be heading to the Dallas Cowboys practice facility in Frisco, Texas, at the end of June to take part in the Elite 11 finals, recognizing the top QBs in the nation. At 6-6 and 239 lbs., Finley has a ton of potential for Steve Ensminger and new passing game coordinator Joe Brady from the Saints to tap into.