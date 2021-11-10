NFLSU Week 9 Recap

After a shitty Week 8 our NFLSU representatives had varying degrees of follow-ups. Some bounced back, some were far worse. Also I normally write these Monday night but I waited until Tuesday to see if Odell Beckham would be signed and so far he is not. So I guess we’ll touch on that in next week’s recap!

Jets 30 at Colts 45

No LSU players but a Scorigami for those who care. No points here though.

NFLSU Score: 0/10

Vikings 31 at Ravens 34 (OT)

One of the better games of the week saw a solid game from Justin Jefferson who only caught three passes but one of them was a 50-yard TD and subsequent Griddy. With Danielle Hunter and Patrick Peterson injured our only other action is Patrick Queen’s four tackles.

NFLSU Score: 6/10

Patriots 24 at Panthers 6

Donte Jackson had three tackles. Davon Godchaux had five and Jalen Mills had two and a pass breakup. We gotta get Terrace Marshall a QB man.

NFLSU Score: 4/10

Falcons 27 at Saints 25

Tackle machine Deion Jones led both teams with ten tackles, while Kwon Alexander had two. Russell Gage bounced back with seven catches for 64 yards. Some Saints fans are confident Odell Beckham will be signing there this week. I am not one of them.

NFLSU Score: 6/10

Browns 41 at Bengals 16

Our poor Joe Burrow had the worst game of his NFL career as the now Beckham-less Browns rejuvenated themselves against their in-state rivals. Burrow’s nightmare day began by throwing a 99-yard pick-six on the opening drive. Burrow threw a second pick later in the game and finished without throwing a TD for the first time all year. In fact he had thrown at least two in every game. Ja’Marr Chase caught six passes for 49 yards but lost a fumble,

On the other side Jarvis Landry only caught three passes for 11 yards and Grant Delpit had four tackles. Even on the winning side there wasn’t much to see here.

NFLSU Score: 3/10

Broncos 30 at Cowboys 16

Lloyd Cushenberry had a fantastic game anchoring a Broncos line that controlled the whole game in a stunning blowout win. I have no idea how to score this.

NFLSU Score: 3/10

Bills 6 at Jaguars 9

Tre’Davious White had six tackles, a pass defended and partial credit on a sack. K’Lavon Chaisson continues to be underutilized. Reports said Minnesota tried to trade for him (presumably because Danielle Hunter is out for the season) but couldn’t get the deal done before the midseason deadline. We’ll almost certainly see him get a fresh start in a new uniform next year.

Anyway what the fuck was this game?

NFLSU Score: 4/10

Texans 9 at Dolphins 17

Blake Ferguson snapped long and that’s all I wanna know about this game.

NFLSU Score: 1/10

Raiders 16 at Giants 23

Foster Moreau didn’t catch a pass but was credited with a tackle. Also I can’t wait for the 30 for 30 on the 2021 Raiders.

NFLSU Score: 1/10

Chargers 27 at Eagles 24

The Eagle traded for Kary Vincent Jr last week!.... but he wasn’t active on Sunday. Neither were Breiden Fehoko or JaCoby Sevens. Sucks!

NFLSU Score: 0/10

Packers 7 at Chiefs 13

Darrel Williams ran for 70 yards on a whopping 19 carries. He also caught three passes for seven yards. Tyrann Mathieu had six tackles and a sack.

I keep waiting for the Chiefs to start looking good and...... well....

NFLSU Score: 5/10

Cardinals 31 at 49ers 17

Arden Key had a sack! Good for him. I am desperately awaiting Rashard Lawrence’s return from injury now that the Cardinals look pretty clearly like the best team in the NFL.

NFLSU Score: 3/10

Titans 28 at Rams 16

Kristian Fulton is still out but Tory Carter is seeing a decent amount of action at fullback for the Ttians. The NBC broadcast also told me Andrew Whitworth turns 40 this month. Good God.

NFLSU Score: 3/10

Bears 27 at Steelers 29

Trai Turner has been far and away the Steelers’ best offensive lineman. He’s been pretty consistently good the last few seasons.

NFLSU Score: 2/10