Baseball Signs No. 1 Recruiting Class

On Wednesday, the LSU baseball team had 21 high school players sign their letters of intent to join the program ahead of the 2022-2023 academic year.

For Jay Johnson and staff, the recruiting class was ranked as the No. 1 class according to Perfect Game.

“Our entire staff has worked tirelessly since our arrival this summer to put this class together,” Johnson said. “It features some of the top players in the country, and it will help accelerate our pursuit of getting the Tigers back to Omaha. There is high-end talent at every position all over this class, and it is a group that will complement the great group of returning players we will have in 2023.

“This class reflects that there is no place better in America for the elite player to play college baseball. I know our fans will love seeing this group at ‘The Box’ in 2023 and beyond.”

Of the 21 signees, 11 are ranked as Top-100 prospects according to Perfect Game and 8 are in the top 50; there are four players, all pitchers, are deemed as some of the best at the JUCO rank; also 13 players are considered the best at their respective positions.

The challenge now for LSU baseball is seeing how many of these high school athletes actually make it to campus. Remember, these players freshmen year will be not this upcoming season, but next year, the 2023 season. There’s a very real chance some if not most of these young men will hear their names called early in next June’s 2022 MLB Draft.

Then again, with the new NIL rules you could argue players could make more money playing college ball at LSU than the doldrums that is lower level minor league ball.

Either way, between important players from the 2021 team returning for another year on campus and the signing of the No. 1 class in America, the Jay Johnson era couldn’t be off to a better start and LSU seems to be roaring back to the top of the college baseball landscape.

Below are all 21 signees of LSU’s signees: