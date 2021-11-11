2021 ATVS Pick’em - Week 11

A disastrous 3-10 week for me that dropped me back under .500 for the year, but that’s what I get for picking against LSU, WHO COVERED. Fresno getting sideswiped by a gimpy Boise St was our Bad Bet of the weekend.
Congrats to Jahiegel, who won the weekend with a 10-3 record. You’ll be contacted soon to receive your ATVS KOOZIE OF POWER.
(Note to past winners: I have fallen behind a bit on contacting you all for shipping information, I hope to rectify that this week, thanks for your patience)
It’s simple to join the game, first go to FunOfficePools.com and setup an account if you don’t already have one, then come back here and click on this LINK. The password to join the pool is “geauxtigers”.
2021 Week 10 Results
|Rank
|Selection Name
|W-L
|Tie Breaker Game 14-20
|Rank
|Selection Name
|W-L
|Tie Breaker Game 14-20
|1
|Jahiegel
|10-3
|20-46
|2
|ProvoTiger
|9-4
|17-45**
|2
|newshooter
|9-4
|27-41
|4
|crewsship
|8-5
|10-39**
|4
|DTB_Orgeron
|8-5
|31-26
|4
|jleaux1
|8-5
|24-38
|4
|glormand
|8-5
|20-46
|4
|RyanLaiche
|8-5
|0-0
|4
|Energyman
|8-5
|31-42
|4
|WEEalaya
|8-5
|0-99
|11
|Cfarri84
|7-6
|10-38**
|11
|GTown Tiger
|7-6
|13-37
|11
|FredSez
|7-6
|3-48
|11
|crafdog
|7-6
|17-37
|11
|dontbethatguy
|7-6
|17-38
|11
|FeauxSheaux
|7-6
|10-45
|11
|larnus
|7-6
|10-47
|11
|King Joey
|7-6
|31-30
|11
|dannygarbarino
|7-6
|17-47
|11
|Kattgodfather
|7-6
|13-52
|11
|GeauxTiger
|7-6
|21-45
|11
|Coach Klein
|7-6
|0-0
|11
|BBig24
|7-6
|20-49
|11
|SemperHawg
|7-6
|0-69
|11
|Wild4ATVS
|7-6
|24-48
|11
|chuckt33
|7-6
|24-49
|11
|Squick_549
|7-6
|27-49
|11
|kb3320
|7-6
|27-54
|29
|Cfarris3
|6-7
|42-12**
|29
|PDixon
|6-7
|13-45
|29
|starvin marvin
|6-7
|13-45
|29
|akharveyt4
|6-7
|31-30
|29
|SLTX Tiger
|6-7
|10-52
|29
|rjdjr
|6-7
|0-62
|29
|lsusn
|6-7
|21-42
|29
|GeorgeMonkey
|6-7
|21-45
|29
|Pootie
|6-7
|13-53
|29
|LSU Ranger
|6-7
|38-35
|29
|dirtycajun
|6-7
|18-55
|29
|Millerwood
|6-7
|17-56
|29
|cpatt.1980
|6-7
|20-55
|29
|Tike the Miger
|6-7
|49-44
|43
|keep a level head 2
|5-8
|15-32**
|43
|lunchboxthegoat
|5-8
|10-41
|43
|sabresbills04
|5-8
|21-31
|43
|swb0427
|5-8
|10-42
|43
|RossWB_GIA
|5-8
|10-45
|43
|AmiiboCard
|5-8
|14-42
|43
|jlaw
|5-8
|7-51
|43
|GT Guy
|5-8
|17-42
|43
|muddybayou
|5-8
|17-42
|43
|Taner
|5-8
|13-48
|43
|theword
|5-8
|17-45
|43
|Tigerengr
|5-8
|13-49
|43
|crawford3034
|5-8
|17-48
|43
|artiger
|5-8
|24-51
|43
|GeauxTigersinNC
|5-8
|46-41
2021 Week 10 Standings
|Rank
|Selection Name
|W-L
|Rank
|Selection Name
|W-L
|1
|crawford3034
|75-55
|2
|jleaux1
|74-56
|3
|Cfarri84
|73-57
|3
|cpatt.1980
|73-57
|5
|crafdog
|72-58
|5
|King Joey
|72-58
|5
|RyanLaiche
|72-58
|8
|dumberthandirt
|71-59
|8
|DTB_Orgeron
|71-59
|8
|GeorgeMonkey
|71-59
|8
|glormand
|71-59
|12
|GTown Tiger
|70-60
|12
|newshooter
|70-60
|12
|Squick_549
|70-60
|15
|lunchboxthegoat
|69-61
|15
|swb0427
|69-61
|15
|FeauxSheaux
|69-61
|18
|Jahiegel
|68-62
|18
|LSUBill
|68-62
|18
|BillCosbyAndFriends
|68-62
|21
|Crackles
|67-63
|21
|Pootie
|67-63
|21
|taybalkom
|67-63
|21
|Energyman
|67-63
|21
|Millerwood
|67-63
|26
|FredSez
|66-64
|26
|PDixon
|66-64
|26
|Coach Klein
|66-64
|26
|kb3320
|66-64
|26
|GeauxTigersinNC
|66-64
|31
|Darren Mayer
|65-65
|32
|sabresbills04
|64-66
|32
|Purplehat Tiger
|64-66
|32
|akharveyt4
|64-66
|35
|keep a level head 2
|63-67
|35
|MattMonte
|63-67
|35
|SnapCracklesPop
|63-67
|35
|chuckt33
|63-67
|35
|dirtycajun
|63-67
|40
|dontbethatguy
|62-68
|40
|AmiiboCard
|62-68
|40
|larnus
|62-68
|40
|lsusn
|62-68
|40
|PodKATT
|62-68
|40
|Army Tiger
|62-68
|40
|LSU Ranger
|62-68
|40
|artiger
|62-68
|48
|crewsship
|61-69
|48
|Slowdance Boner
|61-69
|48
|jlaw
|61-69
|48
|MsCottager
|61-69
|48
|dannygarbarino
|61-69
|48
|BBig24
|61-69
|48
|tigerrat
|61-69
|43
|5-8
|17-48
|43
|5-8
|24-51
|43
|5-8
|46-41
This Week’s Picks
- Sooners
- Auburn
- Michigan
- UGA
- Purdue
- SCar
- UK
- Ole Miss
- Irish
- Wake
- Aztecs
