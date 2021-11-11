2021 ATVS Pick’em - Week 11

A disastrous 3-10 week for me that dropped me back under .500 for the year, but that’s what I get for picking against LSU, WHO COVERED. Fresno getting sideswiped by a gimpy Boise St was our Bad Bet of the weekend.

Congrats to Jahiegel, who won the weekend with a 10-3 record. You’ll be contacted soon to receive your ATVS KOOZIE OF POWER.

(Note to past winners: I have fallen behind a bit on contacting you all for shipping information, I hope to rectify that this week, thanks for your patience)

It’s simple to join the game, first go to FunOfficePools.com and setup an account if you don’t already have one, then come back here and click on this LINK. The password to join the pool is “geauxtigers”.

2021 Week 10 Results Rank Selection Name W-L Tie Breaker Game 14-20 Rank Selection Name W-L Tie Breaker Game 14-20 1 Jahiegel 10-3 20-46 2 ProvoTiger 9-4 17-45** 2 newshooter 9-4 27-41 4 crewsship 8-5 10-39** 4 DTB_Orgeron 8-5 31-26 4 jleaux1 8-5 24-38 4 glormand 8-5 20-46 4 RyanLaiche 8-5 0-0 4 Energyman 8-5 31-42 4 WEEalaya 8-5 0-99 11 Cfarri84 7-6 10-38** 11 GTown Tiger 7-6 13-37 11 FredSez 7-6 3-48 11 crafdog 7-6 17-37 11 dontbethatguy 7-6 17-38 11 FeauxSheaux 7-6 10-45 11 larnus 7-6 10-47 11 King Joey 7-6 31-30 11 dannygarbarino 7-6 17-47 11 Kattgodfather 7-6 13-52 11 GeauxTiger 7-6 21-45 11 Coach Klein 7-6 0-0 11 BBig24 7-6 20-49 11 SemperHawg 7-6 0-69 11 Wild4ATVS 7-6 24-48 11 chuckt33 7-6 24-49 11 Squick_549 7-6 27-49 11 kb3320 7-6 27-54 29 Cfarris3 6-7 42-12** 29 PDixon 6-7 13-45 29 starvin marvin 6-7 13-45 29 akharveyt4 6-7 31-30 29 SLTX Tiger 6-7 10-52 29 rjdjr 6-7 0-62 29 lsusn 6-7 21-42 29 GeorgeMonkey 6-7 21-45 29 Pootie 6-7 13-53 29 LSU Ranger 6-7 38-35 29 dirtycajun 6-7 18-55 29 Millerwood 6-7 17-56 29 cpatt.1980 6-7 20-55 29 Tike the Miger 6-7 49-44 43 keep a level head 2 5-8 15-32** 43 lunchboxthegoat 5-8 10-41 43 sabresbills04 5-8 21-31 43 swb0427 5-8 10-42 43 RossWB_GIA 5-8 10-45 43 AmiiboCard 5-8 14-42 43 jlaw 5-8 7-51 43 GT Guy 5-8 17-42 43 muddybayou 5-8 17-42 43 Taner 5-8 13-48 43 theword 5-8 17-45 43 Tigerengr 5-8 13-49 43 crawford3034 5-8 17-48 43 artiger 5-8 24-51 43 GeauxTigersinNC 5-8 46-41

2021 Week 10 Standings Rank Selection Name W-L Rank Selection Name W-L 1 crawford3034 75-55 2 jleaux1 74-56 3 Cfarri84 73-57 3 cpatt.1980 73-57 5 crafdog 72-58 5 King Joey 72-58 5 RyanLaiche 72-58 8 dumberthandirt 71-59 8 DTB_Orgeron 71-59 8 GeorgeMonkey 71-59 8 glormand 71-59 12 GTown Tiger 70-60 12 newshooter 70-60 12 Squick_549 70-60 15 lunchboxthegoat 69-61 15 swb0427 69-61 15 FeauxSheaux 69-61 18 Jahiegel 68-62 18 LSUBill 68-62 18 BillCosbyAndFriends 68-62 21 Crackles 67-63 21 Pootie 67-63 21 taybalkom 67-63 21 Energyman 67-63 21 Millerwood 67-63 26 FredSez 66-64 26 PDixon 66-64 26 Coach Klein 66-64 26 kb3320 66-64 26 GeauxTigersinNC 66-64 31 Darren Mayer 65-65 32 sabresbills04 64-66 32 Purplehat Tiger 64-66 32 akharveyt4 64-66 35 keep a level head 2 63-67 35 MattMonte 63-67 35 SnapCracklesPop 63-67 35 chuckt33 63-67 35 dirtycajun 63-67 40 dontbethatguy 62-68 40 AmiiboCard 62-68 40 larnus 62-68 40 lsusn 62-68 40 PodKATT 62-68 40 Army Tiger 62-68 40 LSU Ranger 62-68 40 artiger 62-68 48 crewsship 61-69 48 Slowdance Boner 61-69 48 jlaw 61-69 48 MsCottager 61-69 48 dannygarbarino 61-69 48 BBig24 61-69 48 tigerrat 61-69 43 5-8 17-48 43 5-8 24-51 43 5-8 46-41

This Week’s Picks

Sooners

Auburn

Michigan

UGA

Purdue

SCar

UK

Ole Miss

Irish

Wake

Aztecs

PICKS DUE BEFORE KICKOFF

GOOD LUCK!