LSU falls to FGCU 88-74

The LSU Tigers (1-1) fell to the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (3-0) by a score of 88-74.

The Tigers played well early, but were unable to keep up with the Eagles offense in the third quarter as FGCU was relentless in the third quarter as the Tigers were outscored 24-13 in the quarter.

The Eagles went up by mas many as 18 during the game, but LSU chipped back into it, bringing it down into single digits, before falling by 14.

The Tigers were led by a double double by senior Khayla Pointer who scored 23 points and added 10 rebounds.

Senior transfer Alexis Morris, who got a waiver to play this season, added an additional 12 points and senior Faustine Aifuwa brought 10 points off the bench.

FGCU was led by national player of the year candidate Kierstan Bell who had a double double with 32 points and 10 rebounds,

Seniors Tishara Morehouse and Kendall Spray each had 17 points for the Eagles.

FGCU shot 14-25 from three while the Tigers shot 1-6 from behind the arc.

LSU’s next game will be Thursday at UL-Lafayette.