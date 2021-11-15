How to Basketball: Week Two

Monday November 15

Liberty vs. LSU, 6:00 P.M., ESPNU

This is actually a pivotal game for LSU as Liberty’s one of the best OOC games on the Tigers’ schedule. The Flames are currently a Top-100 KenPom so at the very worst this could be a Quad-2 win (or a Q1 win for the Flames) for LSU come Selection Sunday.

Illinois vs. Marquette, 6:00 P.M., FS1

Remember Shaka Smart, one of the most sought after coaches amongst the Mid-Majors? After killing it at VCU, Smart spent five years at Texas where the Longhorns were good but not great. Now Smart’s at Marquette where he’ll have to retool the program to get where the Golden Eagles fancy themselves to be.

Tuesday November 16

Saint Louis vs. Memphis

Be careful, Memphis...

Virginia vs. Houston

This game’s lost a bit of its luster after the ‘Hoos lost to Navy last week. But still, the Cougars are one of the 10-best teams in the nation and Virginia ought to be fine.

BYU vs. Oregon

If you don’t have to be at work early Wednesday morning, try to stay up late for what should be an early season banger.

Wednesday November 17

Michigan State vs. Butler

It’s November 15 but when I see Michigan State vs. Butler, I just assume it’s a second round game of the NCAA Tournament.

VCU vs. Vanderbilt

Be careful, Vandy...

NC State vs. Oklahoma State

Pour one out for the Cowboys who won’t be eligible for postseason play even though they cooperated with the NCAA. Never cooperate with the NCAA, kids. It’s why Will Wade’s still going strong.

Thursday November 18

Ohio State vs. Xavier

This would be a lot more fun if it were Cincy vs. Xavier but alas.

Marquette vs. Ole Miss

Good Lord our second Marquette game this week!

Friday November 19

Liberty vs. Iona

This is the Mid-Major game of the week. Regardless of whatever happens tonight LSU will need Liberty to win as many games as possible to either take the sting off a loss or enhance a win.

Ohio vs. Kentucky

Keep an eye on this game, LSU fans as the Tigers will play both of these schools later this year. Ohio, like Liberty, is a really good team and could bolster LSU’s non-conference resumé if the Tigers win that game on December 2.

Saturday November 20

Villanova vs. Tennessee, 12:00 P.M., ESPN

North Carolina vs. Purdue, 3:00 P.M., ESPN

Oh yeah, this is the good stuff. A doubleheader featuring top-25 teams. The only thing that would make these games better is if they were on campus, and after the incredible atmosphere we saw with Nova going to UCLA this past Friday night, hopefully more are on the way.