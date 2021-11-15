Gamethread: LSU vs. Liberty, 6:00 P.M., ESPNU

The LSU men’s basketball team is off to a perfect start, opening the 2021-2022 season with wins over ULM and Texas State; now the Tigers get by far and away its toughest test of the season as it welcomes in the Liberty Flames.

Liberty’s turned into one of the best Mid-Major programs across Division 1 in the last few years. The Flames are known to pull off upsets, beating both Mississippi State and South Carolina last season; Liberty also beat Mississippi State in the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

Monday night will be a classic strength vs. strength match up as LSU’s high scoring offense goes up against an excellent defensive team. Liberty’s led by Ritchie McKay, who is a Tony Bennett disciple, and he’s brought Virginia’s defensive principles with him and the results are staggering. Liberty ranked third in the nation in scoring defense (60 points per game) and only allowed 24 points in its season opener.

Watch for ASUN preseaon player of the year Darius McGhee who scored 21 points including five threes. As a team, Liberty shot 12-30 from three against Regent.

Monday’s game will be carried by ESPNU with Dave Neal and Pat Bradley on the call and of course will be on Eagle 98.1 with Chris Blair and John Brady calling the game.