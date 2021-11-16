Tiger Defense Extinguishes Flames 74-58

The LSU men’s basketball team picked up by far and away its most impressive win of the 2021-2022 season with a 74-58 win over the Atlantic Sun favorites Liberty Flames.

Liberty clung to a slim 26-25 lead at halftime but LSU put the clamps on the Flames defensively and went on a 27-6 run over the game’s final minutes to seal the win.

“We played so hard defensively,” Will Wade said. “That’s three-straight teams we’ve held under 60 points.”

One big reason for LSU’s strong defensive game was sophomore guard Eric Gaines who had five steals. As a team, LSU forced 21 turnovers and turned those opportunities into 23 points.

Darius Days continued his case to be the SEC Player of the Year with 26 points (hitting five of 10 threes) and seven rebounds. Xavier Pinson was in complete control of the offense, scoring 10 points and handing out seven assists, and Efton Reid did a little bit of everything with 13 points, six rebounds, two blocks and two steals.

LSU will have the next two nights off before heading back to the PMAC for a Thursday night game against McNeese State as part of the 2021 Emerald Coast Classic.