NFLSU Week 10 Recap

After two supbar weeks, the NFLSU Tigers had a very good Week 10 (I had to Google what week it was) across the board. Let’s recap the action.

Ravens 10 at Dolphins 22

A stunning defeat for the Ravens, but it wasn’t Patrick Queen’s fault. He had five tackles and a sack. The Dolphins punted eight times so Blake Ferguson got plenty of reps.

NFLSU Score: 3/10

Falcons 3 at Cowboys 43

Deion Jones only had five tackles. Luckily the rest of the formidable Falcons defense was able to yeah I can’t even finish that joke. Also I missed it last week but La’el Collins is back from suspension for the Cowboys. With Russell Gage not having a single catch his activitye saves this from being an LSU nightmare.

NFLSU Score: 3/10

Saints 21 at Titans 23

Kristian Fulton returned from injury and had two tackles and two passes broken up. Kwon Alexander continues to improve following his injury with five tackles, a pass breakup and a massive TFL late in the game to give the Saints a chance. These two guys didn’t stuff the sat sheet but they were all over the field Sunday.

NFLSU Score: 5/10

Jaguars 17 at Colts 23

K’Lavon Chaisson had two tackles. He will have his day eventually.

NFLSU Score: 1/10

Browns 7 at Patriots 45

Grant Delpit got to experience what it was like to play for the 2020 LSU Tigers by getting shredded by Mac Jones. Jarvis Landry had four catches for 26 yards. Jalen Mills and Davon Godchaux had two tackles each.

NFLSU Score: 5/10

Bills 45 at Jets 17

Tre’Davious White had five tackles and an interception. Jets QBs are the gift that keeps on giving.

NFLSU Score: 4/10

Lions 16 at Steelers 16 (OT)

Michael Brockers had four tackles. Trai Turner mercifully only played 51 out of 87 snaps. What an incredible game,

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Buccaneers 19 at Washington 29

Devin White was an absolute terror with 18 tackles (13 solo!!!), three TFL and two sacks. It wasn’t enough to help out a struggling Bucs offense. Leonard Fournette ran for 47 yards on 11 carries but caught eight passes for 45 more yards. That accounts for a third of the Bucs’ total yards. I love Lenny but when you also have Chris Godwin and Mike Evans they should probably also be a little more involved if you wanna win. Also your QB can’t throw two first quarter INTs. Maybe the Bucs should consider a new one if this guy can’t get it done.

NFLSU Score: 7/10

Panthers 34 at Cardinals 10

While the Cam Newton/PJ Walker experiment got the Panthers offense rolling, Terrace Marshall still hasn’t been properly integrated, catching zero passes once again. Donte Jackson did had four tackles and an interception. He has established himself as one of the best DBs LSU has in the pros right now.

NFLSU Score: 4/10

Vikings 27 at Chargers 20

He didn’t find the end zone, but Justin Jefferson had a big day with 143 yards on nine catches. As good as he is, it sucks that Danielle Hunter and Patrick Peterson are still out and he’s all we have to talk about.

NFLSU Score: 6/10

Eagles 30 at Broncos 13

Booooo Eagles for not making Kary Vincent Jr active against his former team. Anyway the Broncos offense went back to what it was.

NFLSU Score: 1/10

Seahawks 0 at Packers 17

Jamal Adams got an interception. Stop what you’re doing and make a wish! Al Woods also had five tackles. What a gross game.

NFLSU Score: 5/10

Chiefs 41 at Raiders 14

Darrel Williams has filled in nicely for Clyde Edwards-Helaire. He had a respectable 43 yards on 11 carries Sunday night. You know what’s even more respectable? 101 YARDS RECEIVNG INCLUDING MOSSING A GUY!

Patrick Mahomes and Darrel Williams connect for the bomb! 34-14 Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/gADQapiEw5 — The Comeback (@thecomeback) November 15, 2021

If that wasn’t enough NFLSU action for you two guys from LSU also recovered fumbles in this game: Tyrann Mathieu and Foster Moreau. I’ve always said those two guys have very similar skillsets.

NFLSU Score: 9/10

Rams 10 at 49ers 31

I wonder if there’s anybody who read this series weekly and will learn from this that Odell Beckham Jr plays for the Rams now.

And already he is being blamed for the Rams’ abysmal performance. Please get a life those of you who think the 49ers running for 156 yards and more than doubling the Rams’ time of possession was the fault of a wide receivers who was targeted three times on 43 dropbacks.

Anyway despite two straight blowout losses the Rams are still in Super Bowl contention and if you need a team with LSU ties to bandwagon there aren’t many guys who deserve a shot at a ring more than Andrew Whitworth and Odell Beckham.

NFLSU Score: 3/10