2021 ATVS Pick’em - Week 12

We’re in the home stretch now, and last week I had a 5-7 record, which will likely mirror LSU at the end of the year. San Diego St was the Bad Bet of the weekend, though LSU’s OT loss was close behind.
Congrats to rjdjr, who won the weekend with a 9-3 record and the tiebreaker. You’ll be contacted soon to receive your ATVS KOOZIE OF POWER.
2021 Week 11 Results
|Rank
|Selection Name
|W-L
|Tie Breaker Game 16-13
|Rank
|Selection Name
|W-L
|Tie Breaker Game 16-13
|1
|rjdjr
|9-3
|29-23**
|1
|artiger
|9-3
|27-30
|3
|Darren Mayer
|8-4
|20-23**
|3
|dirtycajun
|8-4
|21-29
|3
|lunchboxthegoat
|8-4
|31-21
|3
|RyanLaiche
|8-4
|0-0
|3
|theword
|8-4
|35-41
|8
|GTown Tiger
|7-5
|17-23**
|8
|sabresbills04
|7-5
|21-24
|8
|BillCosbyAndFriends
|7-5
|28-17
|8
|muddybayou
|7-5
|21-28
|8
|dumberthandirt
|7-5
|24-29
|8
|Kattgodfather
|7-5
|32-24
|8
|tigerrat
|7-5
|27-31
|8
|starvin marvin
|7-5
|31-27
|8
|LSUBill
|7-5
|28-31
|8
|SemperHawg
|7-5
|69-0
|18
|keep a level head 2
|6-6
|3-28**
|18
|taybalkom
|6-6
|14-21
|18
|King Joey
|6-6
|13-24
|18
|glormand
|6-6
|17-27
|18
|Crackles
|6-6
|27-17
|18
|WEEalaya
|6-6
|22-25
|18
|Superduck5000
|6-6
|16-35
|18
|akharveyt4
|6-6
|17-35
|18
|Purplehat Tiger
|6-6
|24-28
|18
|AmiiboCard
|6-6
|24-28
|18
|jacknthilo
|6-6
|17-38
|18
|LSU Ranger
|6-6
|24-31
|18
|SnapCracklesPop
|6-6
|24-32
|18
|jleaux1
|6-6
|27-31
|18
|dannygarbarino
|6-6
|27-31
|18
|jlaw
|6-6
|30-31
|18
|newshooter
|6-6
|27-35
|18
|Tike the Miger
|6-6
|28-35
|18
|crawford3034
|6-6
|34-31
|37
|PodKATT
|5-7
|17-21**
|37
|Texas Tiger
|5-7
|17-24
|37
|Army Tiger
|5-7
|6-9
|37
|BBig24
|5-7
|20-24
|37
|cpatt.1980
|5-7
|21-23
|37
|FredSez
|5-7
|21-24
|37
|ScrumhalfVinny
|5-7
|28-17
|37
|dontbethatguy
|5-7
|20-27
|37
|Slowdance Boner
|5-7
|23-24
|37
|RossWB_GIA
|5-7
|31-17
|37
|GT Guy
|5-7
|21-28
|37
|PDixon
|5-7
|24-27
|37
|crewsship
|5-7
|27-24
|37
|Wild4ATVS
|5-7
|24-30
|37
|crafdog
|5-7
|24-31
|37
|chuckt33
|5-7
|27-28
|37
|Pootie
|5-7
|21-35
|37
|GeauxTiger
|5-7
|21-35
|37
|AllBallsNoDong
|5-7
|26-31
|37
|SLTX Tiger
|5-7
|24-34
|37
|GeorgeMonkey
|5-7
|31-27
|37
|Coach Klein
|5-7
|0-0
|37
|Jahiegel
|5-7
|30-31
|37
|GeauxTigersinNC
|5-7
|21-42
|37
|jb1773
|5-7
|69-0
|37
|rebeltrucker
|5-7
|35-38
2021 Week 11 Standings
|Rank
|Selection Name
|W-L
|Rank
|Selection Name
|W-L
|1
|crawford3034
|81-61
|2
|jleaux1
|80-62
|2
|RyanLaiche
|80-62
|4
|King Joey
|78-64
|4
|cpatt.1980
|78-64
|4
|dumberthandirt
|78-64
|7
|GTown Tiger
|77-65
|7
|glormand
|77-65
|7
|lunchboxthegoat
|77-65
|7
|crafdog
|77-65
|7
|Cfarri84
|77-65
|12
|GeorgeMonkey
|76-66
|12
|newshooter
|76-66
|14
|BillCosbyAndFriends
|75-67
|14
|DTB_Orgeron
|75-67
|14
|LSUBill
|75-67
|17
|Squick_549
|74-68
|18
|taybalkom
|73-69
|18
|swb0427
|73-69
|18
|Darren Mayer
|73-69
|18
|FeauxSheaux
|73-69
|18
|Crackles
|73-69
|18
|Jahiegel
|73-69
|24
|Pootie
|72-70
|25
|sabresbills04
|71-71
|25
|FredSez
|71-71
|25
|dirtycajun
|71-71
|25
|PDixon
|71-71
|25
|artiger
|71-71
|25
|Coach Klein
|71-71
|25
|GeauxTigersinNC
|71-71
|25
|Energyman
|71-71
|25
|Millerwood
|71-71
|34
|akharveyt4
|70-72
|34
|Purplehat Tiger
|70-72
|36
|keep a level head 2
|69-73
|36
|kb3320
|69-73
|36
|SnapCracklesPop
|69-73
|39
|AmiiboCard
|68-74
|39
|rjdjr
|68-74
|39
|LSU Ranger
|68-74
|39
|chuckt33
|68-74
|39
|tigerrat
|68-74
|44
|MattMonte
|67-75
|44
|PodKATT
|67-75
|44
|Army Tiger
|67-75
|44
|dontbethatguy
|67-75
|44
|dannygarbarino
|67-75
|44
|jlaw
|67-75
|50
|BBig24
|66-76
|50
|Slowdance Boner
|66-76
|50
|crewsship
|66-76
|50
|lsusn
|66-76
It’s a tremendously close race for the ATV Pick’em Champion of 2021. I’ll have to find something nice for the winner.
- M State
- Wake
- MEEP MEEP
- Bama
- Cincy
- MIZ
- Baylor
- Auburn
- Ole Miss
- Utah
- JAGS
