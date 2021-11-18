2021 ATVS Pick’em - Week 12

We’re in the home stretch now, and last week I had a 5-7 record, which will likely mirror LSU at the end of the year. San Diego St was the Bad Bet of the weekend, though LSU’s OT loss was close behind.

Congrats to rjdjr, who won the weekend with a 9-3 record and the tiebreaker. You’ll be contacted soon to receive your ATVS KOOZIE OF POWER.

2021 Week 11 Results Rank Selection Name W-L Tie Breaker Game 16-13 Rank Selection Name W-L Tie Breaker Game 16-13 1 rjdjr 9-3 29-23** 1 artiger 9-3 27-30 3 Darren Mayer 8-4 20-23** 3 dirtycajun 8-4 21-29 3 lunchboxthegoat 8-4 31-21 3 RyanLaiche 8-4 0-0 3 theword 8-4 35-41 8 GTown Tiger 7-5 17-23** 8 sabresbills04 7-5 21-24 8 BillCosbyAndFriends 7-5 28-17 8 muddybayou 7-5 21-28 8 dumberthandirt 7-5 24-29 8 Kattgodfather 7-5 32-24 8 tigerrat 7-5 27-31 8 starvin marvin 7-5 31-27 8 LSUBill 7-5 28-31 8 SemperHawg 7-5 69-0 18 keep a level head 2 6-6 3-28** 18 taybalkom 6-6 14-21 18 King Joey 6-6 13-24 18 glormand 6-6 17-27 18 Crackles 6-6 27-17 18 WEEalaya 6-6 22-25 18 Superduck5000 6-6 16-35 18 akharveyt4 6-6 17-35 18 Purplehat Tiger 6-6 24-28 18 AmiiboCard 6-6 24-28 18 jacknthilo 6-6 17-38 18 LSU Ranger 6-6 24-31 18 SnapCracklesPop 6-6 24-32 18 jleaux1 6-6 27-31 18 dannygarbarino 6-6 27-31 18 jlaw 6-6 30-31 18 newshooter 6-6 27-35 18 Tike the Miger 6-6 28-35 18 crawford3034 6-6 34-31 37 PodKATT 5-7 17-21** 37 Texas Tiger 5-7 17-24 37 Army Tiger 5-7 6-9 37 BBig24 5-7 20-24 37 cpatt.1980 5-7 21-23 37 FredSez 5-7 21-24 37 ScrumhalfVinny 5-7 28-17 37 dontbethatguy 5-7 20-27 37 Slowdance Boner 5-7 23-24 37 RossWB_GIA 5-7 31-17 37 GT Guy 5-7 21-28 37 PDixon 5-7 24-27 37 crewsship 5-7 27-24 37 Wild4ATVS 5-7 24-30 37 crafdog 5-7 24-31 37 chuckt33 5-7 27-28 37 Pootie 5-7 21-35 37 GeauxTiger 5-7 21-35 37 AllBallsNoDong 5-7 26-31 37 SLTX Tiger 5-7 24-34 37 GeorgeMonkey 5-7 31-27 37 Coach Klein 5-7 0-0 37 Jahiegel 5-7 30-31 37 GeauxTigersinNC 5-7 21-42 37 jb1773 5-7 69-0 37 rebeltrucker 5-7 35-38

2021 Week 11 Standings Rank Selection Name W-L Rank Selection Name W-L 1 crawford3034 81-61 2 jleaux1 80-62 2 RyanLaiche 80-62 4 King Joey 78-64 4 cpatt.1980 78-64 4 dumberthandirt 78-64 7 GTown Tiger 77-65 7 glormand 77-65 7 lunchboxthegoat 77-65 7 crafdog 77-65 7 Cfarri84 77-65 12 GeorgeMonkey 76-66 12 newshooter 76-66 14 BillCosbyAndFriends 75-67 14 DTB_Orgeron 75-67 14 LSUBill 75-67 17 Squick_549 74-68 18 taybalkom 73-69 18 swb0427 73-69 18 Darren Mayer 73-69 18 FeauxSheaux 73-69 18 Crackles 73-69 18 Jahiegel 73-69 24 Pootie 72-70 25 sabresbills04 71-71 25 FredSez 71-71 25 dirtycajun 71-71 25 PDixon 71-71 25 artiger 71-71 25 Coach Klein 71-71 25 GeauxTigersinNC 71-71 25 Energyman 71-71 25 Millerwood 71-71 34 akharveyt4 70-72 34 Purplehat Tiger 70-72 36 keep a level head 2 69-73 36 kb3320 69-73 36 SnapCracklesPop 69-73 39 AmiiboCard 68-74 39 rjdjr 68-74 39 LSU Ranger 68-74 39 chuckt33 68-74 39 tigerrat 68-74 44 MattMonte 67-75 44 PodKATT 67-75 44 Army Tiger 67-75 44 dontbethatguy 67-75 44 dannygarbarino 67-75 44 jlaw 67-75 50 BBig24 66-76 50 Slowdance Boner 66-76 50 crewsship 66-76 50 lsusn 66-76 37 5-7 21-35 37 5-7 26-31 37 5-7 24-34 37 5-7 31-27 37 5-7 0-0 37 5-7 30-31 37 5-7 21-42 37 5-7 69-0 37 5-7 35-38

It’s a tremendously close race for the ATV Pick’em Champion of 2021. I’ll have to find something nice for the winner.

GOOD LUCK!