Basketball Wins Fourth Straight, Roll McNeese 85-46

Another game, another night of easy work for the now 4-0 LSU men’s basketball team.

Thursday night the McNeese State Cowboys rolled into Baton Rouge only to be put in a 40-minute long chokehold by the LSU defense, who won 85-46 and held McNeese to 16 first half points.

Thursday’s game was a laugher throughout with LSU leading by as many as 42 points. All 14 available players saw the floor for LSU and 10 scored points.

Thursday’s night was spearheaded by sophomore forward Tari Eason who posted his third double double in four games with 19 points and 14 rebounds in just 22 minutes. Darius Days had a double double of his own, the 17th of his career with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

But we’ve grown used to LSU getting big scoring nights in the Will Wade era; what’s a pleasant change is how well the Tigers are defending.

LSU has held all four opponents its played this season to under 60 points, the first time the program has accomplished that feat since the 2006-2007 season. McNeese was held to 28 percent shooting from the floor and 14 percent from three. LSU forced 27 turnovers and 17 steals, four each by sophomore wing MWani Wilkinson and freshman guard Brandon Murray. The Tigers also blocked eight shots, three by Eason and two by freshman center Efton Reid.

LSU will be back on the floor Monday night to close out its season opening five game home streak against mid major power Belmont. Tipoff is set for 7:00 and will be carried on SEC Network+.