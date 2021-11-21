Baseball Completes Fall Ball

We’re one step closer to the 2022 baseball season.

Over the weekend, the LSU baseball team concluded fall ball with the annual Purple-Gold World Series which saw the Purple team sweep the Gold team.

“I thought it was a productive fall, I thought we made the most of our 45 days,” Jay Johnson said. “The players did a great job with buying in to the things we were doing, and now we go into a different phase where they have to pick up some of that on their own. If we do a good job with that phase, we’ll be ready when we come back in January.”

Game One of the three game scrimmage saw an offensive explosion in Alex Box in a 11-7 win for the Purple team. Sophomore first baseman Tre’ Morgan went 1-3 with a home run and three RBIs and freshman outfielder Josh Pearson went 2-2 with a home run and a pair of RBIs for team Purple; Cade Doughty also went deep for the Gold team.

Freshman pitcher Cale Lansville pitched for the Purple team and went three innings where he allowed three hits, three runs and a walk but struck out four; transfer pitcher Eric Reyzleman got one inning of work and his fastball was hitting 95.

Game Two saw Tre’ Morgan continue to mash for the Purple team, going 2-4 with two doubles and drove in two. Ma’Khail Hilliard got the start for Purple and went four innings, striking out four and only surrendering two hits.

The third and final game of the series was a low scoring affair, with Purple besting Gold 1-0. Sophomore Ty Floyd continued to build his case to be in the weekend rotation, getting the start for the Purple team and going three innings and striking out four, with his fastball clocking in at 93.

Moving forward, players will complete the fall semester and take exams before returning to campus in January. Exams end on December 11 and classes for the spring begin January 18; the baseball season begins a month later on February 18 as the Tigers will host Maine.

“The players have done everything I’ve asked them to do,” Johnson said. “We made a lot of strides in both individual development and team development. We’ve got a long way to go, there are about 90 days until the season starts, so we’ll continue to prepare and get ready.

“We still have some personnel pieces to figure out, but across the board, I’m pleased with the talent, I’m pleased with the depth, and we’ve got to just keep improving. If we do that, we’ll be ready to roll when it’s time.”