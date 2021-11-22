How to Basketball: Week Three

The week of Thanksgiving is upon us which means one thing for college hoops fans: it’s Feast Week.

Over the next 11 days we’ll see awesome regular season tournaments played across America featuring many of the best teams in the country. So sit down, grab some turkey and try to enjoy a third or fourth plate of some great games. Besides, it ain’t like there’s anything to look forward to on the football field.

Monday November 22

Belmont vs. LSU, 7:00 P.M., SECN+/ESPN+

Obviously everything starts and stops with LSU. Belmont, like last week’s opponent Liberty, is a solid program and the kind of Mid-Major you’d get some bonus points for beating come Selection Sunday.

UConn vs. South Carolina, 10:00 A.M., ESPN

Let’s show some love to the women’s game as we’ve got an early season 1 vs. 2 matchup. You want to be excited about the Kim Mulkey era in Baton Rouge? Watch the Huskies and Gamecocks—this is who you need to aspire to be.

Butler vs. Houston, 3:30 P.,M., ESPN2

So far so good for the Cougars who are top-15 in the AP Poll and top-five in the NET. They’re looking every bit the part of a top-four seed.

Arkansas vs. Kansas State, 8:00 P.M., ESPNN

Maybe not the most thrilling SEC/Big 12 game you could get but K-State is by far and away the best program the Hogs have played to date. It’ll be a good measuring stick for the Muss Bus.

Tuesday November 23

Gonzaga vs. UCLA, 9:00 P.M., ESPN2

It’s No. 1 vs. No. 2 what more could you want?

Wednesday November 24

Loyola Chicago vs. Michigan State, 11:00 A.M., ESPN

UConn vs. Auburn, 1:30 P.M., ESPN

An early double header as part of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. You’ve got a little bit of everything: a traditional power in Michigan State going up against a Mid Major you never want to play in Loyola; and after that a mid-afternoon Top-25 matchup with the Huskies and War Eagles.

Thursday November 25

Alabama vs. Iona, 4:00 P.M., ESPN

This is in the same vain as LSU-Belmont in that it’s a sneaky good OOC game and Alabama could have a nice win on its resumé come Selection Sunday.

Louisville vs. Mississippi State, 8:30 P.M., CBS Sports

Ah yes, the biggest and most meaningful game Mississippi State will be playing on Thanksgiving night.

Friday November 26

Penn State vs. LSU, 6:00 P.M., CBS Sports

LSU will finally take its show on the road and head to Niceville, Florida for the Emerald Coast Classic. The winner plays the winner of Wake Forest-Oregon State the next day, and the losers draw each other.

Duke vs. Gonzaga, 9:30 P.M., ESPN

Two (at the time of this writing) undefeated, top-10 opponents. Again, what more could you want?