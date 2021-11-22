Elias Ricks to Enter Transfer Portal

Sophomore corner back Elias Ricks has entered his name into the transfer portal, as first reported by Sam Spiegelman of Rivals.

Ricks hasn’t played since the week six loss at Kentucky. He had surgery to repair a torn labrum; if you’ll recall a similar injury limited Ricks during the 2020 spring practices when he was an early enrollee.

In six games this season Ricks had 11 tackles, two pass break ups, and intercepted as pass in the UCLA game. The California native spent his final season of high school at IMG Academy where he was a five-star corner.

The hope going into the 2021 season was Ricks, a freshman All-American last season, and Derek Stingley Jr., a two-time All-American, would give LSU by far and away the best cornerback tandem in the country. The two were on the field together for all of three games this year.

It’s always worth pointing out that players can take their names out of the portal if they so choose. Perhaps whoever LSU hires to be the next head football coach can re-recruit Ricks into staying.

Ricks is certainly someone worth trying to keep. He was a star at corner last season, recording four interceptions and bringing two back for touchdowns, and figures to be a first round pick for the 2023 NFL Draft.

If Ricks does indeed transfer, LSU’s dangerously thin at corner going into the 2022 season, especially if Cordale Flott goes pro. LSU currently only has two corner commits in its 2022 class, four-stars Laterrance Welch and JaDarian Rhym.

The NCAA passed a one-time rule where coaches can sign up to seven additional players to make for players entering the transfer portal; so as it stands, LSU can sign 29 players: 25 high school signees and up to four transfers to account for Ricks, Koy Moore, Navonteque Strong, and Myles Brennan.