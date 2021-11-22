Damone Clark Named Butkus Award Finalist

Damone Clark was named a finalist for the Butkus Award, which is given annually to the nation’s best linebacker.

Clark leads the nation in both total tackles (125), and tackles per game (11.2). His 125 tackles are already the sixth most in a single season in school history, and more than Devin White had in his 2018 Butkus Award winning season.

Clark was named a semifinalist earlier in November, and now that list has been trimmed to six. Clark is a finalist along with Darrian Beavers (Cincinnati), Nakobe Dean (Georgia), Devin Lloyd (Utah), Leo Chenal (Wisconsin), and Chad Muma (Wyoming).

The winner will be announced on or before December 7.