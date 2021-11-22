 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Damone Clark Named Butkus Award Finalist

Clark is one of six finalists for the nation’s best linebacker

By Zach Junda
NCAA Football: UL Monroe at Louisiana State Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Damone Clark was named a finalist for the Butkus Award, which is given annually to the nation’s best linebacker.

Clark leads the nation in both total tackles (125), and tackles per game (11.2). His 125 tackles are already the sixth most in a single season in school history, and more than Devin White had in his 2018 Butkus Award winning season.

Clark was named a semifinalist earlier in November, and now that list has been trimmed to six. Clark is a finalist along with Darrian Beavers (Cincinnati), Nakobe Dean (Georgia), Devin Lloyd (Utah), Leo Chenal (Wisconsin), and Chad Muma (Wyoming).

The winner will be announced on or before December 7.

