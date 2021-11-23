2021 ATVS Pick’em - Week 13

Thursday games are unavoidable to pick this week, so the pick’em is going up on-time for once. I’ve had a pretty bad year and last week was no different. The Bad Bet of the weekend was UTSA struggling against UAB, though the Roadrunners did hold on to their perfect season.

Congrats to SLTX Tiger, who won the weekend with a 9-3 record. You’ll be contacted soon to receive your ATVS KOOZIE OF POWER.

It’s simple to join the game, first go to FunOfficePools.com and setup an account if you don’t already have one, then come back here and click on this LINK. The password to join the pool is “geauxtigers”.

2021 Week 12 Results Rank Selection Name W-L Tie Breaker Game 14-27 Rank Selection Name W-L Tie Breaker Game 14-27 1 SLTX Tiger 9-3 10-38 2 dumberthandirt 8-4 24-28** 2 dirtycajun 8-4 19-39 2 jlaw 8-4 24-42 5 Cfarri84 7-5 14-30** 5 Baisius 7-5 13-31 5 rjdjr 7-5 10-24 5 FredSez 7-5 14-17 5 Tigerengr 7-5 16-38 10 lunchboxthegoat 6-6 14-31** 10 MsCottager 6-6 14-35 10 Slowdance Boner 6-6 7-42 10 MattMonte 6-6 0-32 10 starvin marvin 6-6 10-40 10 Energyman 6-6 17-38 10 lsusn 6-6 10-45 10 Army Tiger 6-6 10-45 10 Squick_549 6-6 21-35 10 theword 6-6 17-41 10 GeorgeMonkey 6-6 17-42 10 kb3320 6-6 15-46 10 DTB_Orgeron 6-6 13-48 10 crewsship 6-6 17-48 10 SemperHawg 6-6 69-0 25 rebeltrucker 5-7 14-28** 25 King Joey 5-7 0-42 25 Darren Mayer 5-7 6-37 25 WEEalaya 5-7 9-29 25 PDixon 5-7 10-38 25 Tike the Miger 5-7 9-40 25 dontbethatguy 5-7 10-40 25 AmiiboCard 5-7 3-28 25 chuckt33 5-7 10-41 25 keep a level head 2 5-7 9-42 25 dannygarbarino 5-7 41-10 25 FeauxSheaux 5-7 10-45 25 larnus 5-7 10-45 25 SnapCracklesPop 5-7 13-44 25 akharveyt4 5-7 10-47 25 Taner 5-7 23-35 25 artiger 5-7 10-48 25 newshooter 5-7 24-38 25 LSUBill 5-7 21-42 25 tigerrat 5-7 13-51 25 Millerwood 5-7 17-49 25 Coach Klein 5-7 0-0 47 Cfarris3 4-8 7-35** 47 jleaux1 4-8 10-38 47 Texas Tiger 4-8 14-35 47 PodKATT 4-8 10-42 47 LSU Ranger 4-8 10-42 47 sabresbills04 4-8 10-42 47 crafdog 4-8 13-41 47 Jahiegel 4-8 14-42 47 GeauxTigersinNC 4-8 10-52 47 taybalkom 4-8 0-69 47 Kattgodfather 4-8 14-59

2021 Week 12 Standings Rank Selection Name W-L Rank Selection Name W-L 1 dumberthandirt 86-68 2 Cfarri84 84-70 2 jleaux1 84-70 4 King Joey 83-71 4 lunchboxthegoat 83-71 4 crawford3034 83-71 7 GeorgeMonkey 82-72 8 crafdog 81-73 8 cpatt.1980 81-73 8 DTB_Orgeron 81-73 8 newshooter 81-73 8 RyanLaiche 81-73 13 glormand 80-74 13 Squick_549 80-74 13 LSUBill 80-74 16 dirtycajun 79-75 17 Darren Mayer 78-76 17 FredSez 78-76 17 FeauxSheaux 78-76 17 BillCosbyAndFriends 78-76 21 Energyman 77-77 21 Jahiegel 77-77 21 taybalkom 77-77 21 GTown Tiger 77-77 25 Crackles 76-78 25 PDixon 76-78 25 artiger 76-78 25 Millerwood 76-78 25 Coach Klein 76-78 30 rjdjr 75-79 30 sabresbills04 75-79 30 akharveyt4 75-79 30 kb3320 75-79 30 GeauxTigersinNC 75-79 30 jlaw 75-79 36 keep a level head 2 74-80 36 SnapCracklesPop 74-80 36 swb0427 74-80 36 Pootie 74-80 40 MattMonte 73-81 40 AmiiboCard 73-81 40 chuckt33 73-81 40 Army Tiger 73-81 40 tigerrat 73-81 45 Slowdance Boner 72-82 45 dontbethatguy 72-82 45 dannygarbarino 72-82 45 Purplehat Tiger 72-82 45 LSU Ranger 72-82 45 lsusn 72-82 45 crewsship 72-82

Ole Miss

Arky

Ohio St

UGA

Aub (to cover)

Vols

Cajuns

Sooners

UK

