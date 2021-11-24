NFLSU Week 11 Recap

Last week saw seemingly every NFLSU defender coming up with a pick or a fumble. This week it was the guys on offense who stole the show. Let’s break down the action.

Patriots 25 at Falcons 0

Okay this game was an exception to the offensive guys dominating, but it had some action! Russell Gage was the Falcons’ leading receiver with 49 yards (yikes) while Davon Godchaux had a great game with three solo tackles, two TFLs and a sack. That was a fun year of the Patriots being irrelevant and I miss it already.

NFLSU Score: 4/10

Colts 41 at Bills 15

Tre’Davious White had seven tackles. What the hell are these Bills?

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Washington 27 at Panthers 21

While the return of Cam Newton sparked some fireworks in Joe Brady’s offense Terrace Marshall has not found his footing yet. But Donte Jackson had a good game with 8 tackles and a pass breakup.

NFLSU Score: 3/10

Saints 29 at Eagles 40

Kwon Alexander has been all over the field ever since his return from injury. He seven tackles with two TFLs on Sunday. Just absurd for a guy 11 months removed from a torn Achilles.

NFLSU Score: 3/10

Ravens 16 at Bears 13

Patrick Queen led the Ravens with seven tackles. That’s a good game but Bears LB Roquan Smith had 17! I know that isn’t LSU-related but I noticed it and just had to point that out.

NFLSU Score: 3/10

Lions 10 at Browns 13

Despite another anemic passing day from the Browns offense, Jarvis Landry found the end zone on a nifty little improvised run.

Jarvis Landry takes the snap and scurries in for 6



(via @NFL)

pic.twitter.com/DUTbgGmgel — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 21, 2021

On the defensive side Grant Delpit had five tackles, Greedy Williams broke up a pass and Michael Brockers had five tackles. Pretty gross game though.

NFLSU Score: 6/10

Packers 31 at Vikings 34

This game was way more fun. Justin Jefferson exploded for 169 yards and two TDs and was one yard short of a third score.

As you might’ve noticed the first TD came after he lined up in the backfield. That’s so cool! On the defensive side the Vikings Patrick Peterson back from injury who tried his best against a high-flying Packers offense. Got the win though!

NFLSU Score: 8/10

49ers 30 at Jaguars 10

Arden Key had two tackles and a sack while K’Lavon Chaisson had four tackles.

NFLSU Score: 3/10

Dolphins 24 at Jets 17

Blake Ferguson long snapped the ball.

NFLSU Score: 1/10

Texans 22 at Titans 13

Kristian Fulton had three tackles in a WTF loss for the Titans.

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Bengals 32 at Raiders

Our adopted Bengals got back to their winning ways but mostly thanks to Joe Mixon’s running. Joe Burrow didn’t throw an interception for the first time since September and Ja’Marr Chase was shockingly open in the end zone.

But that’s not all! Burrow’s oldest LSU buddy Foster Moreau scored the Raiders’ only TD. And it wasn’t just a play action fake from the one, he straight up beat one of the Bengals’ best linebackers for it!

BEAUTIFUL!



Derek Carr to Foster Moreau for the TD. pic.twitter.com/8joIbtX283

(via @NFL) — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) November 21, 2021

A Bengals win where Burrow throws a TD to Chase will always score high, but Moreau getting in on the action makes this an absolute banger.

NFLSU Score: 10/10

Cowboys 9 at Chiefs 19

Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson all scored. The 2019 offense hit for the cycle when Clyde Edwards-Helaire scored. Too bad he DISRESPECTED THE SPORT OF FOOTBALL while doing it.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire received a taunting call for this menacing finger point.



pic.twitter.com/arhf9KmDjG — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) November 21, 2021

The infamous outlaw Edwards-Helaire had 76 total yards in his return from injury. As for the players we don’t need to shield our children from, Tyrann Mathieu had three tackles and Darrel Williams had 26 yards.

NFLSU Score: 7/10

Cardinals 23 at Seahawks 13

Jamal Adams had eight tackles. Seattle’s downslide is entering freefall.

NFLSU Score: 3/10

Steelers 37 at Chargers 41

Breiden Fehoko got extensive playing time for the Chargers and was excellent in run support with three tackles. This wildly entertaining Chargers team is heading to Cincinnati in two weeks where the two best second-year quarterbacks will face off for playoff positioning. Should make a great prime time game right? Well the NFL picked the Chiefs blowing out the Broncos instead so too bad.

NFLSU Score: 3/10

Giants 10 at Bucs 30

Devin White only had eight tackles Monday night. Washed! Leonard Fournette also had 74 yards as the Bucs got their first win in almost a month.

NFLSU Score: 6/10