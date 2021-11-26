Sneaky Good 106: Romantic Airport Scenes

What drama lies ahead as the LSU coaching search stumbles to it’s shocking conclusion? Will Woodward be left on the tarmac? Are we gonna get skunked by Florida? Does anybody wanna coach this team? Will Coach O take his shirt off again? Find out on a dramatic holiday episode of the Sneaky Good Podcast.

Intro/outro song is “Je Suis Fier de Toi” by The Mudbugs Cajun & Zydeco Band from their 2010 album “Mudbugs”. Used with permission and gratitude!

