Ed Orgeron Won’t Coach Bowl Game

The Ed Orgeron era at LSU officially came to a close with Saturday night’s 27-24 win over Texas A&M as the now former head coach confirmed he won’t coach the bowl game in his post game press conference.

“I told the guys I wish them luck,” Orgeron said. “I’m not gonna to sit here and coach when there’s another guy coming in to be the head coach this week or the week after that. I’m not gonna do that. This is my team and as soon as they got a new head coach, I was gonna go.”

Offensive line coach Brad Davis will serve as the interim coach and lead LSU in whatever bowl game they’ll be sent to. Orgeron said he’ll be packing up and heading to Destin.

“I’m packing to go to Destin,” Orgeron said. “I’ll be there tomorrow.”

Coach O’s final “Geaux Tigers” as head coach at LSU. Hell of a run. @LSUfootball pic.twitter.com/KPR5sROJFU — Chris Gordy (@ChrisGordy) November 28, 2021

Davis was hired away from Arkansas in June after James Cregg was let go. Davis will be the first Black head coach in program history.

Where LSU goes bowling remains to be seen. In total 13 of the 14 SEC schools clinched bowl eligibility but there are only 11 bowl games with SEC tie-ins. That’s not to say LSU won’t get a bid, just that they may go somewhere you’d normally expect. LSU’s been projected to go to several different bowls such as the Independence (Shreveport), Liberty (Memphis) Mayo (Charlotte), Birmingham, or Gasparilla (Tampa).