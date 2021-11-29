Damone Clark, Cade York Named SEC Players of the Week

Pulling off an upset means you need your best players to shine and that’s exactly what happened Saturday night in LSU’s 27-24 win over Texas A&M.

Senior linebacker Damone Clark and junior place kicker Cade York’s efforts were recognized as the SEC’s defensive and special teams players of the week.

Clark had 10 tackles, 3.5 for loss, and 2.5 sacks including the game ending one on Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada. This is the second time this season Clark has been named the conference’s player of the week; Clark, a Butkus award finalist, is second in the nation in tackles with 135.

York was 2-2 on field goals (47 and 50 yards) and made all three of his extra points. He has hit 118 consecutive PATs—a school record—and moved into second place on LSU’s all time points scored list. His 50 yarder against A&M gave him 15 made field goals from 50+ which extends his school record.

LSU’s regular season has come to a close but a bowl game is in the Tigers’ future. The bowl destination will be announced on Sunday December 5 after conference championship games are played.