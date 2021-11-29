How to Basketball: Week 4

College football’s winding down meaning hoops is about to step into the forefront...well except for LSU. The Tigers have a game Wednesday but after that will have 10 days off because of exams. Still, there’s plenty of good games to carry us through the week.

Monday November 29

Iowa vs. Virginia, 6:00 P.M., ESPN2

Monday’s kind of a dud across the board but Iowa/Virginia kicks off the Big 10/ACC challenge.

Tuesday November 30

Florida State vs. Purdue, 6:30 P.M., ESPN

Duke vs. Ohio State, 8:30 P.M., ESPN

An ESPN doubleheader featuring the No. 1 and 2 teams in America going up against quality opponents. Beautiful.

Wednesday December 1

Ohio vs. LSU, 7:00 P.M., SEC Network+

Ohio’s like Belmont and Liberty, maybe the name doesn’t carry a lot of weight but the Bobcats are a good team and could be another feather in the 2021-2022 LSU Tigers’ cap come Selection Sunday. Plus, like I said it’ll be the last time we’ll see Will Wade’s squad for 10 days.

Michigan vs. North Carolina, 8:15 P.M., ESPN

Michigan and UNC have both kind of crashed back down to Earth after opening the year at No. 6 and 19 respectively. Michigan’s barely hanging in the top 25, checking in at 24 this week while Carolina’s fallen out. Still, it’s two premier #brands in college basketball and it’s worth tuning in just for the uniforms alone.

Thursday December 2

Lipscomb vs. Belmont, 7:00 P.M., ESPN+

If you live in Tennessee like me this is a MASSIVE game. If you don’t, well check it out anyway because otherwise you’ll be watching the God awful Saints play Dallas.

Friday December 3

Iowa vs. Purdue, 8:00 P.M., Big 10 Network

Conference play for the B1G gets underway Thursday with a real dandy of a game.

Saturday December 4

Memphis vs. Ole Miss, 11:00 A.M., ESPN2

This would probably be a little more fun on the gridiron but Memphis-Ole Miss is a good rivalry regardless of the sport.

Alabama vs. Gonzaga, 7:00 P.M., ESPN2

Bama and the Zags are both coming off their first loss of the season, with the Tide losing to Iona, and Gonzaga losing to Duke. I imagine the Big 10 Title game will take up your main screen, but if you have a second screen maybe consider this instead of the ACC championship game?