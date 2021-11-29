Report: LSU set to hire Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly

Late Monday evening, word broke on Twitter that LSU is set to hire Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly to be the next football coach for the Tigers.

#LSU is hiring Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly as its next head coach, sources confirm to @SINow, as @PeteThamel reported. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 30, 2021

Brian Kelly has Notre Dame at 11-1 on the year and flirting with a playoff bid. Kelly is currently the leading active coach in wins with 263 in his career.

Kelly is also the all time leader in wins at Notre Dame, not an easy task considering Notre Dam has a very long history of success.

In the last five years, Kelly has taken Notre Dame to 10+ wins in each season.

Prior to coaching at Notre Dame, Kelly built up the Cincinnati Bearcats football program.

This is the third coaching search this year for Athletic Director Scott Woodward who is known for his high profile hires, which this certainly is, including baseball coach Jay Johnson and women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey.