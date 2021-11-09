Gamethread: LSU vs. Nicholls

The Kim Mulkey era has officially begun.

The Tigers open its 2021-2022 season bright and early inside the friendly confines of the PMAC against the Nicholls State Colonels. Mulkey’s first game on the sidelines will tip off at 11 A.M., and can be streamed on SEC Network+ or heard on 107.3 FM.

“It all starts Tuesday,” Mulkey said. “We will focus, and we will do tremendous scouting reports and make sure we know who is guarding who. They need to understand wearing that LSU shirt means a great deal. It’s a privilege to wear that shirt. There is a lot of teams and a lot of individual players that would trade places with them, so you are going to get their best shot.”

LSU is coming off a 9-13 season and is looking to return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017; the Tigers are receiving votes in both the AP and Coaches Polls and have never lost to Nicholls, boasting a 14-0 record all time.