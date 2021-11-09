Gamethread: LSU vs. ULM, 7:00 P.M., SEC Network+

The 2021-2022 LSU men’s basketball team looks to hit the ground running as the season begins tonight inside the PMAC against the ULM Warhawks.

The game can be streamed on either ESPN+ or SEC Network+. You can also listen to the game on 98.1 with Chris Blair and former LSU men’s basketball coach John Brady on the call once again.

LSU is coming off a 19-10 season that featured the Tigers once again finishing in the top four of the SEC, advancing to the program’s first SEC Tournament title game since 1980, and made the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament.

Entering year five under head coach Will Wade, the LSU men’s basketball program is as healthy as it’s been since the Dale Brown era. LSU leads the SEC in conference wins over the past three years with 39, and is the only team to finish in the top four in each of the past three seasons; and had there been an NCAA Tournament in 2020, LSU would be in the midst of a three year streak of qualifying for the big dance.

In LSU’s way is ULM which shouldn’t prove to be much of a challenge. The Warhawks are coming off a 7-19 season last year and were picked to finish last in the Sunbelt.

The PMAC already saw one of its basketball teams beat an in state school as the women walloped Nicholls 82-40. Here’s hoping the men can follow suit.