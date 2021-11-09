Kim Mulkey Era Begins with 82-40 Win

Thanks in no small part to a Khayla Pointer triple-double, LSU women’s basketball head coach Kim Mulkey recorded her first win in the purple and gold as the Tigers dominated Nicholls State 82-40.

With 16 points, 13 assists, and 11 rebounds, Pointer recorded the third triple-double in program history.

“When we are out there having fun, I didn’t notice when an assist happened or when a rebound happened until it got towards the end,” Pointer said. “My teammates do a great job of making me look well. I set them up for open shots, they knock down the shots sometimes and I get the rebound. I couldn’t have gotten those nor the triple double without them.”

The Mulkey era got off to a roaring success as the Tigers held Nicholls to a total of 10 first half points. For the game, Nicholls only hit on 26 percent of its shots and did not make a three pointer.

“We have to defend the entire court, the entire game no matter what the score is,” Coach Mulkey said. We have to get in that mode. We know what we face this year and how talented the teams are in the SEC.”

LSU looked worlds different offensively than last season. LSU hadn’t scored 80 points since against UNO in the 2019-2020 season; and the 42-point margin of victory Tuesday was nearly equal to all of LSU wins combined last season.

Baylor transfer Hannah Gusters impressed in her LSU debut with 14 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 blocks; Vanderbilt transfer was also a force in the interior with 6 points and tied Pointer for a team-leading 11 rebounds; and let’s give a big round of applause to Faustine Aifuwa who entered the 1,000 point club Tuesday.

The Tigers will have the rest of the week off and won’t be back on the court until Sunday, when they host Florida Gulf Coast at 12:30.