Kevin Faulk Not Returning to LSU

Shakeup among Brian Kelly’s first coaching staff continued Thursday as it was reported that Kevin Faulk would not be retained in 2022.

Faulk has spent the past four seasons at LSU. He joined the staff in 2018 as the football operation’s director of player development, and then was promoted in 2020 to running back’s coach.

Faulk of course is a living LSU legend. He is the school’s all time leading rusher and left as the SEC’s leader in career all purpose yards. He went on to enjoy a successful career with the New England Patriots where he won three Super Bowls.

So far Brian Kelly’s first coaching staff at LSU has these confirmed on field coaches: Brian Polian (strength and conditioning), Frank Wilson (associate head coach, specific position TBD but likely running backs), Brad Davis (offensive line), and Kerry Cooks (for now labeled a defensive assistant, but will likely be either coaching corners, safeties, or possibly both).