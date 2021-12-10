Maason Smith, Malik Nabers Named to Freshman All-SEC Team

The SEC announced its All-Freshman team and two Tigers found their names on the list.

Maason Smith and Malik Nabers were both recognized for their strong freshmen seasons by the head coaches across the SEC.

Smith was LSU’s most prized recruit in its 2021 signing class and the Houma defensive tackle was a menace in the interior (when healthy). Smith had 19 tackles, five for loss, and four sacks in the eight games he played in.

Nabers, on the other hand, came on towards the end of the season and finished the regular season with 26 catches for 400 yards and three touchdowns. Nabers’ first touchdown came in the 42-21 loss at Kentucky and his breakout game was the home win over ULM where he grabbed four catches for a career best 143 yards; he also had a career high six catches in the upset win over Texas A&M.

The biggest surprise wasn’t Smith or Nabers making the team, instead it was the omission of Jack Bech. Bech had more catches and yards than Nabers but because he’s considered a tight end instead of a receiver, he was beat out by Georgia’s Brock Bowers.