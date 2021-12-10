2021 ATVS Pick’em Final Standings

And so the season has come to the end. I finished with a respectable 7-4 mark on championship weekend. Georgia’s perfect season exploding on the runway in Atlanta was a surprise, but San Diego St.’s upset of Utah St was the Bad Bet of the weekend for our group.

Congrats to Darren Mayer, whose 9-2 record for the final week earned their 2nd win of the season. But was it enough to win our game for the season?

2021 Week 14 Results Rank Selection Name W-L Tie Breaker Game 24-41 Rank Selection Name W-L Tie Breaker Game 24-41 1 Darren Mayer 9-2 31-13 2 FredSez 8-3 28-24** 2 GeauxTiger 8-3 35-17 2 SnapCracklesPop 8-3 27-20 2 Baisius 8-3 24-21 6 Squick_549 7-4 35-28** 6 PodKATT 7-4 42-21 6 newshooter 7-4 38-31 6 AmiiboCard 7-4 42-27 6 Cfarris3 7-4 34-24 6 sabresbills04 7-4 35-38 6 rebeltrucker 7-4 35-21 6 Crackles 7-4 34-21 6 tigerrat 7-4 35-20 6 crafdog 7-4 27-24 6 SLTX Tiger 7-4 31-17 6 LSU Ranger 7-4 31-14 6 glormand 7-4 27-17 6 lunchboxthegoat 7-4 31-13 6 LSUBill 7-4 21-17 6 MattMonte 7-4 28-7 6 taybalkom 7-4 21-7 23 artiger 6-5 38-24** 23 Slowdance Boner 6-5 34-37 23 cpatt.1980 6-5 34-24 23 kb3320 6-5 35-38 23 dirtycajun 6-5 29-27 23 BillCosbyAndFriends 6-5 47-28 23 Tigerengr 6-5 28-20 23 jlaw 6-5 31-17 23 Jahiegel 6-5 26-21 23 AllBallsNoDong 6-5 34-13 23 swb0427 6-5 24-20 23 Pootie 6-5 28-14 23 muddybayou 6-5 24-17 23 GT Guy 6-5 17-21 23 akharveyt4 6-5 27-10 23 Purplehat Tiger 6-5 27-10 23 starvin marvin 6-5 20-13 23 keep a level head 2 6-5 14-10 23 Army Tiger 6-5 9-6 42 Energyman 5-6 35-28** 42 MsCottager 5-6 31-28 42 FeauxSheaux 5-6 37-21 42 Cfarri84 5-6 38-17 42 theword 5-6 30-17 42 jleaux1 5-6 27-17 42 BBig24 5-6 27-13 42 King Joey 5-6 24-10 42 dannygarbarino 5-6 0-0

It was not. lunchboxthegoat, with a 96-79 overall record and wins in weeks 3 and 6 has won the 2021 ATVS Pickem Challenge by one point. You will be contacted soon to make arrangements for our Grand Prize (probably just a gift card, dont get too excited)

2021 Final Standings Rank Selection Name W-L Rank Selection Name W-L 1 lunchboxthegoat 96-79 2 crafdog 95-80 2 jleaux1 95-80 4 Darren Mayer 94-81 4 dumberthandirt 94-81 6 Squick_549 93-82 6 crawford3034 93-82 6 cpatt.1980 93-82 6 dirtycajun 93-82 6 Cfarri84 93-82 6 glormand 93-82 12 FredSez 92-83 12 King Joey 92-83 12 RyanLaiche 92-83 15 newshooter 91-84 15 DTB_Orgeron 91-84 15 BillCosbyAndFriends 91-84 15 LSUBill 91-84 19 taybalkom 90-85 20 FeauxSheaux 89-86 20 Jahiegel 89-86 20 SnapCracklesPop 89-86 23 sabresbills04 88-87 23 Crackles 88-87 23 GeorgeMonkey 88-87 26 artiger 87-88 26 PDixon 87-88 26 akharveyt4 87-88 26 MattMonte 87-88 30 Energyman 86-89 30 Slowdance Boner 86-89 30 GeauxTigersinNC 86-89 30 jlaw 86-89 30 LSU Ranger 86-89 30 swb0427 86-89 30 Army Tiger 86-89 30 Coach Klein 86-89 38 PodKATT 85-90 38 Pootie 85-90 40 rjdjr 84-91 40 starvin marvin 84-91 40 keep a level head 2 84-91 40 dannygarbarino 84-91 44 AmiiboCard 83-92 44 tigerrat 83-92 44 Purplehat Tiger 83-92 47 GeauxTiger 82-93 48 kb3320 81-94 48 Millerwood 81-94 50 rebeltrucker 80-95 50 chuckt33 80-95

As there is no tie to break, Army-Navy is in the pick’em this week (Army -7.5) for fun and sport only. Next week will begin the Bowl Pick’em.

Thanks to all for playing.