2021 ATVS Pick’em Final Standings

By PodKATT
LSU v Syracuse Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

And so the season has come to the end. I finished with a respectable 7-4 mark on championship weekend. Georgia’s perfect season exploding on the runway in Atlanta was a surprise, but San Diego St.’s upset of Utah St was the Bad Bet of the weekend for our group.

Congrats to Darren Mayer, whose 9-2 record for the final week earned their 2nd win of the season. But was it enough to win our game for the season?

2021 Week 14 Results

Rank Selection Name W-L Tie Breaker Game 24-41
Rank Selection Name W-L Tie Breaker Game 24-41
1 Darren Mayer 9-2 31-13
2 FredSez 8-3 28-24**
2 GeauxTiger 8-3 35-17
2 SnapCracklesPop 8-3 27-20
2 Baisius 8-3 24-21
6 Squick_549 7-4 35-28**
6 PodKATT 7-4 42-21
6 newshooter 7-4 38-31
6 AmiiboCard 7-4 42-27
6 Cfarris3 7-4 34-24
6 sabresbills04 7-4 35-38
6 rebeltrucker 7-4 35-21
6 Crackles 7-4 34-21
6 tigerrat 7-4 35-20
6 crafdog 7-4 27-24
6 SLTX Tiger 7-4 31-17
6 LSU Ranger 7-4 31-14
6 glormand 7-4 27-17
6 lunchboxthegoat 7-4 31-13
6 LSUBill 7-4 21-17
6 MattMonte 7-4 28-7
6 taybalkom 7-4 21-7
23 artiger 6-5 38-24**
23 Slowdance Boner 6-5 34-37
23 cpatt.1980 6-5 34-24
23 kb3320 6-5 35-38
23 dirtycajun 6-5 29-27
23 BillCosbyAndFriends 6-5 47-28
23 Tigerengr 6-5 28-20
23 jlaw 6-5 31-17
23 Jahiegel 6-5 26-21
23 AllBallsNoDong 6-5 34-13
23 swb0427 6-5 24-20
23 Pootie 6-5 28-14
23 muddybayou 6-5 24-17
23 GT Guy 6-5 17-21
23 akharveyt4 6-5 27-10
23 Purplehat Tiger 6-5 27-10
23 starvin marvin 6-5 20-13
23 keep a level head 2 6-5 14-10
23 Army Tiger 6-5 9-6
42 Energyman 5-6 35-28**
42 MsCottager 5-6 31-28
42 FeauxSheaux 5-6 37-21
42 Cfarri84 5-6 38-17
42 theword 5-6 30-17
42 jleaux1 5-6 27-17
42 BBig24 5-6 27-13
42 King Joey 5-6 24-10
42 dannygarbarino 5-6 0-0

It was not. lunchboxthegoat, with a 96-79 overall record and wins in weeks 3 and 6 has won the 2021 ATVS Pickem Challenge by one point. You will be contacted soon to make arrangements for our Grand Prize (probably just a gift card, dont get too excited)

2021 Final Standings

Rank Selection Name W-L
Rank Selection Name W-L
1 lunchboxthegoat 96-79
2 crafdog 95-80
2 jleaux1 95-80
4 Darren Mayer 94-81
4 dumberthandirt 94-81
6 Squick_549 93-82
6 crawford3034 93-82
6 cpatt.1980 93-82
6 dirtycajun 93-82
6 Cfarri84 93-82
6 glormand 93-82
12 FredSez 92-83
12 King Joey 92-83
12 RyanLaiche 92-83
15 newshooter 91-84
15 DTB_Orgeron 91-84
15 BillCosbyAndFriends 91-84
15 LSUBill 91-84
19 taybalkom 90-85
20 FeauxSheaux 89-86
20 Jahiegel 89-86
20 SnapCracklesPop 89-86
23 sabresbills04 88-87
23 Crackles 88-87
23 GeorgeMonkey 88-87
26 artiger 87-88
26 PDixon 87-88
26 akharveyt4 87-88
26 MattMonte 87-88
30 Energyman 86-89
30 Slowdance Boner 86-89
30 GeauxTigersinNC 86-89
30 jlaw 86-89
30 LSU Ranger 86-89
30 swb0427 86-89
30 Army Tiger 86-89
30 Coach Klein 86-89
38 PodKATT 85-90
38 Pootie 85-90
40 rjdjr 84-91
40 starvin marvin 84-91
40 keep a level head 2 84-91
40 dannygarbarino 84-91
44 AmiiboCard 83-92
44 tigerrat 83-92
44 Purplehat Tiger 83-92
47 GeauxTiger 82-93
48 kb3320 81-94
48 Millerwood 81-94
50 rebeltrucker 80-95
50 chuckt33 80-95

As there is no tie to break, Army-Navy is in the pick’em this week (Army -7.5) for fun and sport only. Next week will begin the Bowl Pick’em.

Thanks to all for playing.

