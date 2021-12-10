2021 ATVS Pick’em Final Standings

And so the season has come to the end. I finished with a respectable 7-4 mark on championship weekend. Georgia’s perfect season exploding on the runway in Atlanta was a surprise, but San Diego St.’s upset of Utah St was the Bad Bet of the weekend for our group.
Congrats to Darren Mayer, whose 9-2 record for the final week earned their 2nd win of the season. But was it enough to win our game for the season?
2021 Week 14 Results
|1
|Darren Mayer
|9-2
|31-13
|2
|FredSez
|8-3
|28-24**
|2
|GeauxTiger
|8-3
|35-17
|2
|SnapCracklesPop
|8-3
|27-20
|2
|Baisius
|8-3
|24-21
|6
|Squick_549
|7-4
|35-28**
|6
|PodKATT
|7-4
|42-21
|6
|newshooter
|7-4
|38-31
|6
|AmiiboCard
|7-4
|42-27
|6
|Cfarris3
|7-4
|34-24
|6
|sabresbills04
|7-4
|35-38
|6
|rebeltrucker
|7-4
|35-21
|6
|Crackles
|7-4
|34-21
|6
|tigerrat
|7-4
|35-20
|6
|crafdog
|7-4
|27-24
|6
|SLTX Tiger
|7-4
|31-17
|6
|LSU Ranger
|7-4
|31-14
|6
|glormand
|7-4
|27-17
|6
|lunchboxthegoat
|7-4
|31-13
|6
|LSUBill
|7-4
|21-17
|6
|MattMonte
|7-4
|28-7
|6
|taybalkom
|7-4
|21-7
|23
|artiger
|6-5
|38-24**
|23
|Slowdance Boner
|6-5
|34-37
|23
|cpatt.1980
|6-5
|34-24
|23
|kb3320
|6-5
|35-38
|23
|dirtycajun
|6-5
|29-27
|23
|BillCosbyAndFriends
|6-5
|47-28
|23
|Tigerengr
|6-5
|28-20
|23
|jlaw
|6-5
|31-17
|23
|Jahiegel
|6-5
|26-21
|23
|AllBallsNoDong
|6-5
|34-13
|23
|swb0427
|6-5
|24-20
|23
|Pootie
|6-5
|28-14
|23
|muddybayou
|6-5
|24-17
|23
|GT Guy
|6-5
|17-21
|23
|akharveyt4
|6-5
|27-10
|23
|Purplehat Tiger
|6-5
|27-10
|23
|starvin marvin
|6-5
|20-13
|23
|keep a level head 2
|6-5
|14-10
|23
|Army Tiger
|6-5
|9-6
|42
|Energyman
|5-6
|35-28**
|42
|MsCottager
|5-6
|31-28
|42
|FeauxSheaux
|5-6
|37-21
|42
|Cfarri84
|5-6
|38-17
|42
|theword
|5-6
|30-17
|42
|jleaux1
|5-6
|27-17
|42
|BBig24
|5-6
|27-13
|42
|King Joey
|5-6
|24-10
|42
|dannygarbarino
|5-6
|0-0
It was not. lunchboxthegoat, with a 96-79 overall record and wins in weeks 3 and 6 has won the 2021 ATVS Pickem Challenge by one point. You will be contacted soon to make arrangements for our Grand Prize (probably just a gift card, dont get too excited)
2021 Final Standings
|Rank
|Selection Name
|W-L
|Rank
|Selection Name
|W-L
|1
|lunchboxthegoat
|96-79
|2
|crafdog
|95-80
|2
|jleaux1
|95-80
|4
|Darren Mayer
|94-81
|4
|dumberthandirt
|94-81
|6
|Squick_549
|93-82
|6
|crawford3034
|93-82
|6
|cpatt.1980
|93-82
|6
|dirtycajun
|93-82
|6
|Cfarri84
|93-82
|6
|glormand
|93-82
|12
|FredSez
|92-83
|12
|King Joey
|92-83
|12
|RyanLaiche
|92-83
|15
|newshooter
|91-84
|15
|DTB_Orgeron
|91-84
|15
|BillCosbyAndFriends
|91-84
|15
|LSUBill
|91-84
|19
|taybalkom
|90-85
|20
|FeauxSheaux
|89-86
|20
|Jahiegel
|89-86
|20
|SnapCracklesPop
|89-86
|23
|sabresbills04
|88-87
|23
|Crackles
|88-87
|23
|GeorgeMonkey
|88-87
|26
|artiger
|87-88
|26
|PDixon
|87-88
|26
|akharveyt4
|87-88
|26
|MattMonte
|87-88
|30
|Energyman
|86-89
|30
|Slowdance Boner
|86-89
|30
|GeauxTigersinNC
|86-89
|30
|jlaw
|86-89
|30
|LSU Ranger
|86-89
|30
|swb0427
|86-89
|30
|Army Tiger
|86-89
|30
|Coach Klein
|86-89
|38
|PodKATT
|85-90
|38
|Pootie
|85-90
|40
|rjdjr
|84-91
|40
|starvin marvin
|84-91
|40
|keep a level head 2
|84-91
|40
|dannygarbarino
|84-91
|44
|AmiiboCard
|83-92
|44
|tigerrat
|83-92
|44
|Purplehat Tiger
|83-92
|47
|GeauxTiger
|82-93
|48
|kb3320
|81-94
|48
|Millerwood
|81-94
|50
|rebeltrucker
|80-95
|50
|chuckt33
|80-95
As there is no tie to break, Army-Navy is in the pick’em this week (Army -7.5) for fun and sport only. Next week will begin the Bowl Pick’em.
Thanks to all for playing.
