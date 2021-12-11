Tigers Current Roster, and Future, Takes Some Hits

While the news that quarterback Max Johnson was leaving the school, it wasn’t the only news regarding departures this week.

Perhaps the biggest name aside from Johnson was wide receiver Deion Smith who reportedly entered the transfer portal. In his lone season with the Tigers, Smith had 186 receiving yards (though the bulk of that came against Central Michigan).

Joining Smith in the portal is defensive end Landon Jackson. A four-star prospect out of Texas, Jackson played in five games this past season though failed to record a sack or tackle.

The class of future LSU Tigers also took multiple hits, the biggest being the de commitment of tight end Jake Johnson, brother of Max. A top-100 prospect, it was not a total shocker to see Jake decide to look elsewhere.

LSU also lost the commitment from three-star receiver DeColdest Crawford. Crawford was one of LSU’s longest standing commitments having chosen LSU in October 2019. Speculation is that Nebraska is a favorite, as his recruiter at LSU Mickey Joseph, who just took a job with the Cornhuskers. Crawford was also the only wide receiver commit LSU had after Edna Karr’s Aaron Anderson de-committed.

It is likely that more de-commitments and transfer portal entrants will continue as the Tiger coaching staff takes form.