Gamethread: No. 24 LSU vs. Texas Southern, 1:00 P.M., SEC Network+

After a 10-day break for final exams the LSU women’s basketball team (6-1) is back in the PMAC against the Texas Southern University Tigers, looking to push its winning streak to six.

Sunday will be the first time LSU takes the floor since upsetting Iowa State in the Big 12/SEC Challenge which vaulted the Tigers into the AP Top 25 for the first time in two years.

“It wasn’t just the ranking,” Kim Mulkey said. “It was beating Missouri State – the locker room after that. It was beating Iowa State. Those little milestones are big, and it tells them hard work pays off. It tells them, hey guys we’re headed in the right direction.”

This week figures to be a pretty easy week for LSU as they’re playing three opponents with one combined win. Texas Southern is 0-7 on the year and the closest game they’ve played was a 12-point loss to Rice. The Tigers scored 71 points in its season opener but hasn’t scored more than 47 since; the last time TSU was on the floor they faced a fellow SEC school, Texas A&M, and lost 88-43.

“(Texas Southern) has played an unbelievable schedule,” Mulkey said. “Don’t look at the record. She (Coach Cynthia Cooper-Dyke) has a lot of fire in her belly and she’s going to get those kids to playing hard and I know our kids will play hard. This another opportunity for us to get on the floor and get better.”

Tipoff is scheduled for 1:00 P.M. and the game can be streamed online via SEC Network+ or listened to on radio on 107.3 FM.