Women’s Hoops Wins Sixth Straight

After a 10-day layoff the LSU women’s basketball team (7-1) got back to its winning ways with a thorough dismantling of Texas Southern 96-55 Sunday afternoon.

All 14 of Kim Mulkey’s players played and 14 scored. LSU was led in scoring by Faustine Aifuwa who had 14 points and five rebounds; Khayla Pointer was right behind her with 13 points, six rebounds, and four assists.

Sunday’s game was surprisingly tight early on as Texas Southern grabbed a slight 16-15 lead in the first quarter and was within two points at quarter’s end. But when LSU had enough of TSU they put the game away with authority, outscoring the other Tigers 31-8 in the second quarter and 28-12 in the third. That’s 59-20 for those of you keeping track at home and a two-point game turned into a 41-point laugher.

LSU was too big, too deep, and too good for Texas Southern as the Tigers out-rebounded TSU 48-20 which led to a +30 points in the paint advantage (48-18). LSU, which again had all 14 players see the floor Sunday, had 45 bench points compared to just three for Texas Southern.

LSU will play its second straight SWAC opponent as the Tigers are back on the floor Wednesday night as they play host to Alcorn State.