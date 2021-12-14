Men’s and Women’s Hoops Continue to Climb in AP Poll

This week’s AP Top 25 was released on Monday and both the men and women’s basketball teams jumped up a few spots.

The men’s team (9-0) really shot up the rankings this week, moving from No. 25 to No. 19. LSU was finally able to play in front of a national audience Saturday night in Atlanta and beat Georgia Tech 69-53.

The women’s team (7-1) didn’t make quite as big a leap, but moved from No. 24 to No. 22. There won’t be an opportunity for Kim Mulkey’s team to make a statement this week as the Tigers will have played three teams (Texas Southern, Alcorn State, and New Orleans) with a combined one win. Still, good teams are supposed to flex their muscles when matched up against bad teams and this will be a good opportunity for LSU to build even more momentum as conference play looms.

These top 25 programs will get a chance to impress voters further as both the men and women will play on the SEC Network this week. The men will host Northwestern State later tonight, while the women take the PMAC tomorrow night against Alcorn State. Both Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s games are scheduled to start at 6:00.