Basketball Rolls to 10-0

The LSU men’s basketball team’s winning streak has now reached double digit games as the Tigers rolled to 10-0 behind an 89-49 blowout win over Northwestern State Tuesday night inside the PMAC.

The LSU defense was once again excellent as the Tigers held its eight opponent to under 60 points. The Tigers stuffed the defensive stat sheet, picking up 16 steals and held Northwestern to 28 percent shooting from the floor and 16 (4-25) percent from three.

LSU had four players in double figures with Tari Eason again leading the way off the bench. Eason had 18 points in 20 minutes, while Xavier Pinson and Efton Reid had 15, and Darius Days had 13. The LSU bench wasn’t just Eason tonight as Alex Fudge and Eric Gaines both had solid nights; the duo combined for 16 points and 13 rebounds.

I suppose if there was one knock against LSU tonight was the three ball wasn’t falling yet again. As a team, the Tigers shot 6-23 from deep, which has been a worrying trend of late. For the year, LSU is shooting 30.9 percent from three which is, wait for it...255th in the nation. Conference play is just over two weeks away and LSU is staring down six ranked opponents in its first seven games, the three ball will need to get better if LSU wants to make a run at an SEC championship.

Tuesday was a boring, non-interesting, and barely competitive night. In other words, it was exactly what you’d want out of a top-20 team going up against an inferior opponent. For context, LSU had more points in the paint (50), than Northwestern State did total (49).

LSU will next travel to Bossier on Saturday to play Louisiana Tech. Tipoff is set for 6:00 P.M., and the game will be carried on CBS Sports Network.