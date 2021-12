Lafayette passer, and son of former quarterback Jamie Howard, Walker Howard signed his LOI and is now a member of the LSU Tigers.

The No. 2 prospect in the state and No. 5 quarterback in the country, Howard is the highest QB commit LSU has received in quite some time and expectations for the young signal caller are understandably high.

Also expected to enroll early, Howard already has a major win under his belt having revealed Brian Kelly’s secretive dancing side.