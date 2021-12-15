Hold That Tiger: Tigers Sign Laterrance Welch

Latterance Welch, a four-star cornerback from Acadiana High School is officially a Tiger after submitting his paperwork to the Tiger coaching staff. Welch is also expected to be an early enrollee.

Welch was ranked as the 16th best cornerback in the country and ninth best player in the state of Louisiana according to 247. He held offers from Alabama, Oklahoma, Auburn and more.

There concerns late in the game that Welch would spurn the Tigers and flip to Arkansas. Fortunately that didn’t come to pass and Welch decided to stay home. It’s an even bigger win considering he’s currently the only corner commit and LSU’s cornerback depth chart for 2022 is looking rather thin.