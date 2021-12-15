Emery Jones signs with Tigers

Guard Emery Jones has signed his letter of intent and submitted it to the Tiger coaching staff.

The 6’4” 341 pound lineman from Baton Rouge is a four-star prospect and the 150th best player in the nation, 12th best player in the state according to 247 sports. He had offers from Tennessee, Florida State, Texas A&M and others. After a major disappointment in the offensive line class from a year ago, Jones and Will Campbell have this years group of linemen headed in the right direction.

Jones also plays basketball for Catholic and was selected to be part of the Under Armour All-America game. Jones, like fellow offensive line commit Will Campbell will be enrolling early.

So far everyone who was expected to sign with LSU has. They are as follows: