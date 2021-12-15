BOOM: Quency Wiggins signs with LSU

Madison Prep defensive lineman Quency Wiggins made his pledge to the LSU Tigers on Wednesday, giving the Tigers a massive pick-up on ESD.

A big-time riser, Wiggins started out the year ranked outside the top-250 and currently sits as a top-100 prospect according to 247 after a strong performance on the summer camp circuit. Although he had offers from across the country, Wiggins recruitment came down to the typical big names: LSU, Bama and Florida but in the end, Tiger defensive line coach Andre Carter got his man.

While Wiggins is considered somewhat of a raw prospect, his physical tools has several seeing Wiggins finding a home across multiple spots on the defensive line.