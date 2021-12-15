DeMario Tolan signs with LSU

Florida linebacker DeMario Tolan made his pledge to the Tigers binding when he submitted his LOI to the LSU coaching staff. The 201st ranked player according to 247 is expected to be an early enrollee. His offers include Tennessee, Georgia, Miami and more. Entering signing day, Tolan was the lone linebacker commit and will likely figure to be in the mix for a linebacking group which will look very different from 2021.

Tolan is a from the Orlando area and has been primarily recruited by Blake Baker. Tolan committed to LSU in June and never wavered even amidst the uncertainty surrounding Baker’s future at LSU.

Tolan is a little on the small side, listed at 205 pounds. Hopefully getting on campus in January and into new strength and conditioning coach Jacob Flint’s program will have him ready to contribute in some kind of capacity next fall.