BOOM: Landon Ibieta Signs With LSU

Mandeville wide receiver Landon Ibieta had called LSU his dream school but for months was unable to secure a scholarship. Fast forward to Dec. 9 when he received an offer and five days later, Ibieta made his pledge to the Tigers, and the next day made it official signing with LSU.

Previously committed to Miami, Ibieta is a three-star prospect according to 247 holding offers from Louisville, Virginia and Nebraska among others. Entering signing day Ibieta marks the Tigers lone wide receiver commit.