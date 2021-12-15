Nathan Dibert Signs With LSU

It won’t be easy trying to replace Cade York whenever he does eventually leave campus, but it looks as though LSU has their man in Michigan native Nathan Dibert.
Dibert is the No. 2 kicker per Kohl’s Kicking Rankings. Below is a small scouting report on the next Tiger place kicker.
Dibert won Kohl’s 2021 National Scholarship Camp kick-off charts. In May, he won the field goal competition at the Midwest Showcase. He is very powerful on both his kicks and punts! His kickoffs and field goals were CLEARLY dominant. He showed unique field goal range and kickoff distance at multiple camps. Dibert has a big leg that will help him in the SEC. The lefty was able to hit many of the biggest kickoffs in the country. His field goals are impressive and consistent. He made 24 out of 25 kicks at one point in camp. Dibert is a talented lefty that has a D1 leg and will be able to compete early in college.
