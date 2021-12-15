Tygee Hill Signs with LSU

Edna Karr defensive tackle Tygee Hill was the latest future Tiger to sign his letter of intent at a ceremony on Karr’s campus.

Hill is a high three-star prospect, ranking as the No. 75 defensive lineman in the nation. While the rankings don’t seem all that impressive, Hill was offered by Alabama and Florida among others so there’s obviously talent here.

Hill is currently listed at 280 pounds, but his evaluation on 247 says he could easily carry 300 if needed. Hill may be called upon next fall to bolster a defensive interior that will be losing Glen Logan and Neil Farrell.

Hill’s signature gives LSU a total of nine players that have signed their LOIs. Expect at least three more as Emery Jones, Mason Taylor, and Laterrance Welch are all scheduled to sign their papers today.