Hold That Tiger: Jordan Allen signs with LSU

Three-star defensive back Jordan Allen announced his intent to sign with the Tigers on Wednesday. A long time Penn State commit, Allen only recently picked up an LSU offer and is expected to join the Tigers as an early enrollee.

At 5’11”, 182 pounds Allen is listed as a cornerback but has experience playing safety in high school. His offer sheet included Michigan, Georgia, Nebraska and more. A product of Lafayette Christian Academy, Allen played with current LSU safety Sage Ryan and future Tiger center Fitzgerald West. He is a high-three star and the No. 19 player in the state of Louisiana per 247.

LSU now has 13 commits and the 2022 recruiting class has climbed to No. 23 nationally with the chance to keep climbing.