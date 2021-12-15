Hold That Tiger: Mason Taylor Signs with LSU

Day one of the early signing period ended with Florida tight end Mason Taylor signing his letter of intent and officially joining the LSU football program.

Taylor is a three-star prospect just outside the top-20 at his position. He comes from about as good a football pedigree as you can get, his father is Hall of Fame defensive end Jason Taylor and his uncle is former NFL linebacker Zach Thomas. Taylor and Thomas were teammates together in Miami for 15 seasons.

For LSU, day one of the early signing period came and went with little to no drama. LSU came into Wednesday with 11 commits and all 11 signed, and even added two more signees in four-star defensive end Quency Wiggins and three-star safety Jordan Allen, both of whom are Louisiana prospects.

All in all, Wednesday was a good day for LSU. The Tigers held on to everyone and added two more pieces which led to LSU’s class ranking jumping up from No. 33 to No. 18. Not bad for a team coming off a 6-6 season and a coaching change. Even better for LSU is there’s still plenty of opportunity to keep climbing: four-star athlete Kendrick Law, a top Louisiana prospect, is going to sign on Friday, and there’s other big fish that will sign in February with ties to LSU: five-star safety Jacoby Matthews (a former LSU commit), four-star running back Trevonte’ Citizen (another former LSU commit), and five-star linebacker Harold Perkins who is from New Orleans but now lives in Houston.