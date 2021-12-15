2021 ATVS Bowl Pick’em Challenge - 1st Week

Returning from a brief hiatus, the ATVS Bowl Challenge is here to bring some holiday cheer and liven up the next 3 dead weeks at work. Like our weekly pick’em game, all games are picked against the spread and picks are due before kickoff of each game. While you can enter all of your picks now, beware the Ghost of Bowl Seasons Past and remember that sometimes the bustling nightlife in Miami or Birmingham may just be too much to handle for a football player, so adjust accordingly. The spread for the National Championship game will be set on the Monday after the playoff games.

It’s simple to join the game, first go to FunOfficePools.com and setup an account if you don’t already have one, then come back here and click on this LINK. The password to join the pool is “geauxtigers”.

A mere 9 bowl games on this first extended Fri-Mon weekend of the season, and already I see easy money on the board. Pac 12 Champion BYU should have no trouble against the Blazers up in Shreveport. The only reason ULaLa, now without Billy Napier, will lose in the Superdome is if they beat themselves.

Toledo and Middle Tenn St had anonymous years in their own conferences and are rewarded with a NOON FRIDAY bowl game in The Bahamas, while WKU’s Bailey Zappe tries to break Joe Burrow’s single season touchdown record against App St in a Miami retirement community in probably the best game of the weekend. This sport is full of wonders.