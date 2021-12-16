NFLSU Week 14 Recap

Week 14 was a good one for Tigers. The W-L record wasn’t ironclad, but the numbers were gaudy. Let’s break it down.

Steelers 28 at Vikings 36

This wild Thursday Night matchup saw a whole lot of offense and of course Justin Jefferson was part of that. He hauled in seven catches for 79 yards and a TD. It could have been more than double that if not for some inaccurate Kirk Cousins passes. On the defensive side Patrick Peterson had five tackles for a Vikes defense that struggled mightily in the second half. Trai Turner also got significant run on a Steelers O-line that was moribund in the first half, but settled in for the second.

NFLSU Score: 7/10

Falcons 29 at Panthers 21

Russell Gage had 64 yards on four catches and Deion Jones had four tackles. Donte Jackson was unfortunately placed on season-ending IR last week so our only Panther left is Terrace Marshall who must be in witness protection or something.

NFLSU Score: 5/10

Ravens 22 at Browns 24

Jarvis Landry had 41 yards on five catches which is a statline we’re much more used to than his 100+ yard game two weeks ago but he did catch a TD! Something he somehow hadn’t done all season. For the defense Grant Delpit had a PHENOMENAL game. He led both teams with 11 tackles and an INT on a 2-point conversion that ended up being the difference in the game. With the Browns typical starting safety out Delpit played every snap and clearly impressed.

Greedy Williams, sadly, did not have a fantastic game. He was cooked repeatedly by rookie Rashod Bateman. To Greedy’s credit it was mostly good coverage and Bateman just made insane catches, but getting Moss’d doesn’t feel much better than getting beat off the line. Patrick Queen also added two tackles.

NFLSU Score: 8/10

Saints 30 at Jets 9

Kwon Alexander continues to defy logic. Four tackles, all solo and two sacks. The Saints are at the Bucs in primetime this Sunday and if you love LSU and linebackers you need to tune in.

NFLSU Score: 3/10

Seahawks 33 at Texans 13

Jamal Adams is unfortunately also out for the rest of the season, making the Seahawks a lot less fun for LSU fans. Al Woods did have five tackles and .5 sack though! Let’s also just assume the return of Damien Lewis and Ethan Pocic is the cause for the Seahawks’ revival these last two games.

NFLSU Score: 3/10

Raiders 9 at Chiefs 48

Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Darrel Williams had 42 and 39 total yards respectively. Who cares because they combined for three TDs! You want some real action? How about Tyrann Mathieu getting an interception AND fumble recovery?! You might say the INT is bittersweet because it came off a Foster Moreau drop. I say Foster was just doing what needed to be done to give us a Scorigami.

NFLSU Score: 9/10

Jaguars 0 at Titans 20

Kristian Fulton intercepted Trevor Lawrence and it stood this time! K’Lavon Chaisson had two tackles. I will not speak ill of any Jaguar forced to play for that coach. They all deserve better.

NFLSU Score: 3/10

Cowboys 27 at Washington 20

La’el Collins played a decent chunk and Saahdiq Charles saw some action when a starter was injured. Not much else to see.

NFLSU Score: 3/10

Lions 10 at Broncos 38

Michael Brockers had one tackle and Lloyd Cushenberry led the way for a Broncos line that dominated in an emotional Broncos win.

NFLSU Score: 3/10

Giants 21 at Chargers 37

Breiden Fehoko didn’t play so we must pretend this game didn’t exist.

Speaking of Fehoko, isn’t it bullshit he wasn’t included on this graphic? I’m so mad about this.

It’s a brand new chapter of @LSUfootball and we are looking for guys that want to be a part of this championship journey! #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/IQBN2axiri — Brian Polian (@BrianPolian) December 9, 2021

NFLSU Score: 0/10

49ers 26 at Bengals 23 (OT)

It was a tight battle but Zac Taylor’s conservativeness edged out Joe Burrow’s awesomeness in a tight battle. What looked like a flat performance for Cincinnati turned into a raucous comeback on the heels of some true 2019 Burrow-Chase magic.

Joe Burrow to Ja’Marr Chase is SPECIAL



pic.twitter.com/DA1DnthmHo — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) December 12, 2021

After throwing another dime to Chase and leading the Bengals into scoring position in OT, the Bengals head coach called consecutive runs despite the fact the 49ers were allowing nothing on the ground and Burrow was 25/34 for 348 yards, two TDs and zero INTs. Ja’Marr Chase also had his best game in awhile with 77 yards and two TDs on five catches. He was also inches away from another score.

The turnaround the Bengals have made the last two years has been remarkable and it certainly hasn’t just been Burrow. But the offense he’s playing in is far too difficult to watch considering the absurd talent at the skill positions. Something needs to be changed, or at least tweaked, before next season.

Oh and Arden Key had half a sack this game. It hurt my heart though.

NFLSU Score: 9/10

Bills 27 at Bucs 33 (OT)

Despite everyone talking about the goddamn QB all the time Leonard Fournette has been the engine of this Bucs offense for the last month. 19 carries for 113 yards and a TD. Fun fact: on this week last season he was a healthy scratch. Now the defending champs can’t get by without him. Devin White again wreaked havoc on defense with 10 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

NFLSU Score: 8/10

Bears 30 at Packers 45

There really aren’t any Tigers in this game. That sucks!

NFLSU Score: 0/10

Rams 30 at Cardinals 23

Odell Beckham Jr is BACK folks! Six catches for 77 yards and TD in front of the whole world. Also I said it last week but it deserves to be said again: Andrew Whitworth is the first 40-year-old left tackle in NFL history. If the Bengals fuck things up down the stretch the Rams are a great choice for a bandwagon playoff team.

NFLSU Score: 7/10