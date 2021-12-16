Myles Brennan to Stay at LSU

After announcing his intention to enter the transfer portal early in November, Myles Brennan has opted to remain with the Tigers for what will be his final college year.

There’s no place like home. Let’s ride tiger nation! pic.twitter.com/uxNtwDP7iU — Myles Brennan (@MylesBrennan) December 16, 2021

Brennan’s experience with LSU has been an adventure to say the least. Spending two seasons being groomed to start, only to have Joe Burrow transfer in, and then a series of injuries derailing him the last two seasons.

The rise of Max Johnson and firing of Ed Orgeron likely factored into his decision to enter the transfer portal. But with Johnson then transferring, leaving the Tigers with just two scholarship quarterbacks entering spring practice, Brian Kelly was able to talk Brennan into returning.

While Brennan now joins a talented quarterback room with Garrett Nussmeier and Walker Howard, Brennan would only be returning if he was guaranteed to be the starting quarterback in 2022. It is unclear if Brennan would be starting or is even eligible (or healthy enough) for the bowl game.

How this impacts the Tigers beyond 2022 is unclear, but if Brennan remains healthy he is a massive piece as the Tigers transition to the Brian Kelly era.