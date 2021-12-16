Miles Frazier Transferring to LSU

Brian Kelly’s attempts at bolstering the Tiger offensive line for 2022 took a massive step as Miles Frazier, an offensive tackle formerly of FIU, announced he would be transferring to LSU.

Frazier was a freshman All-American this past season and was deemed the No. 10 player in the transfer portal per 247. Frazier is immediately eligible to play and has three years of eligibility remaining.

Measuring in at 6’5” and 304 pounds, Frazier figures to be LSU’s starting left tackle the moment he officially enrolls on campus. He chose LSU over a final three of Florida State and Ohio State and officially visited LSU over the weekend.

The LSU offensive line has been a weak spot the past two seasons but Kelly and Brad Davis have done a remarkable job remaking it in a short amount of time. Not only does LSU add Frazier, but the Tigers signed four offensive linemen yesterday highlighted by five-star tackle Will Campbell and four-star guard Emery Jones.