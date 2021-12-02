NFLSU Week 12 Recap

A lot is going on with the ACTUAL LSU Tigers right now, but this is the one story that doesn’t focus on that. Let’s see what our alumni did in the NFL last week!

Bears 16 at Lions 14

Michael Brockers had one tackle. I actually watched the parade instead of the Lions this year and I regret nothing.

NFLSU Score: 1/10

Raiders 36 at Cowboys 33 (OT)

Foster Moreau only had one catch for three yards and La’el Collins rotated in and out. Crazy game though!

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Bills 31 at Saints 6

Absolute shit news as Tre’Davious White’s season ended with a torn ACL. However there is one silver lining and it’s the wonderful people of Bills Mafia donating more than $100,000 to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana in his honor.

LSU was still represented well on the field with Kwon Alexander making a diving interception as he continues to play out of his mind this past month.

Kwon Alexander went FULL EXTENSION on the pick



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/XDT2vKKtaN — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 26, 2021

NFLSU Score: 4/10

Steelers 10 at Bengals 41

These aren’t your grandfather’s Bengals anymore. The offense was mostly Joe Mixon, but Joe Burrow was still fantastic, going 20/24 for 190 yards with 1 TD (he was a blade of grass short of a second passing TD) and his first rushing TD of the season. Ja’Marr Chase only had three catches for 39 yards, but clearly the offense was just fine. Burrow is inching closer and closer to his LSU self by not just throwing TDs, but throwing BOMBS.

This game did have one bummer though and it was Thaddeus Moss tweaking an injury during warmups before what would have been his first career NFL game. He’ll make it out there one day. Will it be before or after Joe Burrow leads the once moribund Bengals back to the NFL Playoffs? We shall see!

NFLSU Score: 9/10

Jets 21 at Texans 14

ew what the fuck

NFLSU Score: 0/10

Buccaneers 38 at Colts 31

Even in his most stellar days in a Jags uniform, Leonard Fournette never looked closer to his 2015 self than he did on Sunday. 100 rushing yards on 17 carries, 31 more yards on seven catches and FOUR total TDs! The only Bucs TD that Lenny didn’t score was the other RB from a yard out. Our boy was robbed of posting a five-piece! Either way, it was pretty cool to see that a team with the most offensive weapons we’ve seen in some time make our beloved bowling ball running back the entire offense on a day where they needed every bit of it.

On the defensive side, Devin White was limited with an injury and only had three tackles. But Fournette’s all-time performance was good enough.

NFLSU Score: 10/10

Falcons 21 at Jaguars 14

Deion Jones was out with an injury, but Russell Gage had six catches for 62 yards and a TD. However you feel about our new coach, at least it isn’t that Jags guy,

NFLSU Score: 4/10

Panthers 10 at Dolphins 33

Donte Jackson had a whopping 11 tackles and Duke Riley had three for Miami. Terrace Marshall was not on the active roster despite not being on the injury report which is...not great!

NFLSU Score: 3/10

Titans 13 at Patriots 36

Jalen Mills recovered a fumble to go along with two tackles and two pass breakups, Davon Godchaux had seven tackles, Kristian Fulton had four tackles and a pas breakup and Tory Carter was... targeted on a pass? Sure.

NFLSU Score: 6/10

Eagles 7 at Giants 13

The Eagles deserve every bad thing that happens to them until the play JaCoby Stevens and/or Kary Vincent.

NFLSU Score: 0/10

Chargers 13 at Broncos 28

Breiden Fehoko got in on the action again with two tackles. The Broncos only allowed one sack so I’m assuming it was a good day for Lloyd Cushenberry III.

NFLSU Score: 3/10

Vikings 26 at 49ers 34

Justin Jefferson caught four passes for 83 yards which is fine, but he also completed a pass for 24 yards, giving a QB rating 26 points hire than Kirk Cousins. There were a few times Cousins missed a wide open Jefferson which hurts my heart as someone who loves Justin Jefferson but also warmed it a little as someone who hates the Vikings and wants Jefferson outta there. Patrick Peterson had five tackles in his return from injury while Arden Key had two.

NFLSU Score: 5/10

Rams 28 at Packers 36

OOOOOOOOOO BEEEEEEEEE JAYYYYYYYYYY

Was that so hard???? Was it?? Well winning for the Rams apparently is now, but hey, that TD was awesome.

NFLSU Score: 5/10

Browns 10 at Ravens 16

Hoo boy, this one was a doozy. I’m gonna do this one bulleted because there’s a lot to keep track of.

Jarvis Landry: 111 yards on six catches. He fumbled on a play where he was supposed to pass but I blame the Browns coaches for running a “Jarvis Landry passes downfield” trick play every week. Teams are ready for it!

Grant Delpit: Two tackles and his first career INT!

On a weekend where LSU beat Texas A&M..... ironic!

Patrick Queen: team-leading eight tackles, ALL solo, two TFL and a fumble recovery.

This may not seem flashy but Jarvis Landry averaging 18.5 yards per catch is like triple his career average and two 2019 guys forcing turnovers was awesome.

NFLSU Score: 10/10

Seahawks 15 at Washington Football Team 17

Jamal Adams led the team with nine tackles and an interception. The Seahawks are now 3-8 and I bet Pete Carroll is pissed the USC job got filled already.

NFLSU Score: 5/10